New Chairperson of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority appointed for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced the appointment of Tim Murphy as Chairperson of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Mr. Murphy will replace Dwight Duncan, the outgoing chairperson. Minister LeBlanc took the opportunity to thank Mr. Duncan for his dedication and wished him well in his future endeavours.

An experienced infrastructure lawyer and company director, Mr. Murphy has spent the last six years serving as one of four members of the executive leadership team of McMillan LLP. He also served as Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Canada and was an Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament from 1993 to 1995.

As a lawyer, Mr. Murphy has advised national and international clients in more than 100 infrastructure projects in Canada. He is also a recognized leader in Canada's P3 community and author of numerous articles and textbooks on public private partnerships. In addition, he has served on a variety of public companies and volunteer boards of directors, notably as a director of Legal Aid Ontario.

The Government of Canada is making important infrastructure investments that create jobs, grow the economy and build resilient and inclusive communities. The Gordie Howe International Bridge will support economic growth by improving connections between Canada and the U.S. and enabling the continuous flow of people and goods through a safe, secure and efficient Windsor-Detroit trade corridor.

WDBA is responsible for the delivery of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan, through a public-private partnership (P3). It is also responsible for project oversight of the construction and the operation of the new crossing. WDBA works closely with the International Authority that includes members from Michigan and Canada in support of the Crossing Agreement.

Mr. Murphy was appointed in accordance with the Government of Canada's open, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

"Our Government is pleased to welcome Tim Murphy as Chairperson of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. As one of Canada's foremost experts on infrastructure law and with decades of experience in government, Mr. Murphy will be able to leverage his considerable experience to propel the Gordie Howe International Bridge project forward to its successful completion. I look forward to working closely with him in the coming years."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"I am pleased to accept this nomination as Chairperson of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. The Gordie Howe International Bridge project spans one of North America's busiest trade corridors and is a testament to the highly integrated nature of the Canada-U.S. economy. I look forward to working with Minister LeBlanc and the entire team at WDBA to ensure the successful delivery of this critical piece of infrastructure."

Tim Murphy, Chairperson, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan is being delivered through a public-private partnership (P3) by WDBA, a not-for-profit Canadian Crown corporation. WDBA is responsible for overseeing and managing the construction and operation of the new crossing.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will ensure direct connectivity with existing highway networks on both sides of the border and will have enhanced border infrastructure to help move goods and travelers quickly and efficiently while ensuring safety and security.

Biography: Tim Murphy

Mr. Murphy is an experienced infrastructure lawyer, company director and law firm manager with extensive experience in government. As a lawyer, Mr. Murphy has advised national and international clients in more than 100 infrastructure projects in Canada .



He has served on a variety of public company and volunteer boards of directors, including his current roles as Chair of the Board of Toronto Community Housing Corporation and as a director of Morguard REIT and Soulpepper Theatre. He previously served as a director of Legal Aid Ontario, and has also served as one of four members of the executive leadership team of McMillan LLP for the last six years.



Mr. Murphy's extensive experience in the public sector includes his roles as Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Canada , Chief of Staff to the Finance Minister of Canada , Member of Provincial Parliament in Ontario , and as a strategic advisor to governments at all levels.



He has served as an adjunct Professor at the University of Toronto Faculty of Law teaching the Law and Policy of Public Private Partnerships at the JD and LLM levels. Mr. Murphy is also a member of the national public affairs firm McMillan Vantage Policy Group and is a leader of the firm's Project Finance and P3 Group.

