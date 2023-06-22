OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Seventy years ago, the Korean War armistice was negotiated between superpowers. Opening today, Canada, Korea and the War explores not only the War itself, but also the enduring relationship forged between Canada and South Korea. Through personal accounts, photographs, and select objects, this new exhibition shares the stories of Canadian soldiers, nursing sisters, and Korean Canadians, from the early 1950s to the present day.

Visitors to the exhibition will encounter one of the Canadian Army's first Inuk soldiers, Eddy Weetaltuk, along with Herbert Gardner, a decorated survivor of a key Korean War battle who, like many of the 30,000 Canadians who served in Korea, was a veteran of the Second World War. Also included are the stories of nursing officer Jessie Chenevert, and Canada's only known Korean war bride, Lee BaikWhua. The War's legacy is revealed through the stories of Koreans who came to Canada, as well as the accounts of those who keep the past alive in South Korea today.

Canada, Korea and the War was developed by the War Museum to mark the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the conflict. Tweet this

"The Korean War, though sometimes known as 'the Forgotten War,' was of immense importance," said Dean F. Oliver, Acting Vice-President and Director General of the Canadian War Museum. "It was the first major struggle between the superpowers in the post-war world. It led many like-minded nations to bolster their defences against communist threats around the world. And, as this new exhibition shows, it established a lasting bond between Canada and South Korea."

The Canadian War Museum developed Canada, Korea and the War to mark the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the conflict. For a more comprehensive story of Canada's involvement in Korea, visitors are invited to explore the Museum's Gallery 4 – From the Cold War to the Present.

Canada, Korea and the War will be presented along the Portrait Wall in the Main Lobby at the Canadian War Museum from June 22, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

The Canadian War Museum is Canada's national museum of military history. Its mission is to promote public understanding of Canada's military history in its personal, national and international dimensions. Work of the Canadian War Museum is made possible in part through financial support of the Government of Canada.

