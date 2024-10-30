Canadians living with type 2 diabetes agree that uplifting words, positive feedback and supportive tools are the most powerful motivators

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today released new data highlighting the emotional challenges faced by people living with type 2 diabetes, revealing key motivators to help them manage their condition.

New Canadian Report Shows Positivity Instead of Criticism is Key in Diabetes Management New Canadian Report Shows Positivity Instead of Criticism is Key in Diabetes Management

Nearly 12 million Canadians are living with diabetes or pre-diabetes, and the overwhelming majority have or will be diagnosed with type 2.1 While a variety of factors contribute to the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, it is often positioned to be in someone's control and associated with lifestyle factors, like nutrition and exercise.2 This perception, along with the words and actions of others, can have a profound impact on those navigating the realities of type 2 diabetes.

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre Report: The Power of Positive Motivation for Type 2 Diabetes Management explores the experiences of Canadians with type 2 diabetes and the factors influencing their care. It includes expert recommendations on how those living with the condition, their loved ones, healthcare teams, and government and community leaders can offer support with encouragement and empathy.

Results from the report found that:

Type 2 diabetes comes with many emotions, with Canadians saying their diabetes makes them feel stressed (25 per cent) and anxious (21 per cent). 3

with Canadians saying their diabetes makes them feel stressed (25 per cent) and anxious (21 per cent). Positivity is key: Canadians agree that positive reinforcement from their healthcare providers (80 per cent) and friends and family (67 per cent) help them better manage their diabetes. 4

Canadians agree that positive reinforcement from their healthcare providers (80 per cent) and friends and family (67 per cent) help them better manage their diabetes. Professional advice is welcomed, noting that two in five Canadians (41 per cent) appreciate guidance and direction from their healthcare providers.

noting that two in five Canadians (41 per cent) appreciate guidance and direction from their healthcare providers. Data supports motivation, with users of sensor-based glucose monitors, like Abbott's FreeStyle Libre systems, saying the information offered by these tools helps them understand how lifestyle choices affect their diabetes (82 per cent) and helps keep them motivated to better manage their condition (77 per cent).5

"When it comes to diabetes management, we know there is power in encouragement," says Dr. Michael Vallis, a health psychologist specializing in motivation and psychosocial adaptation to chronic conditions, including diabetes. "Our supportive words, paired with the real-time feedback offered by tools like flash glucose monitoring systems, can give our loved ones a boost and help them feel like their diabetes goals are achievable."

The report features recommendations from diabetes experts, including Dr. Vallis on helping to manage the diabetes experience for Canadians. Their recommendations include listening empathetically, leading with positivity and using supportive diabetes tools like Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2* system, which can help people understand their health journey by giving them real-time feedback on their progress. Additionally, they offer tips to help those with diabetes stay motivated.

"Abbott is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of people living with diabetes," said Luz Herrera, general manager of Abbott's diabetes care business in Canada. "By highlighting the experiences of those with type 2 diabetes and providing effective solutions, we strive to enhance the health and wellbeing of millions across the country who are on their journey to better health. "

Learn more about the report at myfreestyle.ca .

About the Report:

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre Report explores the perspectives of Canadians living with type 2 diabetes and the role of motivation in their diabetes management and overall experience.

The report pulls data from an online survey conducted by Leger Marketing, on behalf of Abbott, between May 23 and May 30, 2024. The survey was made up of 307 Canadian respondents, 18 years and older, living with type 2 diabetes, and a probability sample would have a margin of error of ±5.6%, 19 times out of 20. The sample was designed to ensure the respondent population accurately reflects the diversity of each region, gender, age, ethnicity and language in Canada.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

DISCLAIMERS

* The FreeStyle Libre 2 flash glucose monitoring system is indicated for measuring interstitial fluid glucose levels in people aged 4 years and older with diabetes mellitus. Always read and follow the label/insert.

1 Diabetes Canada. "Diabetes in Canada," Diabetes.ca. 2023. https://www.diabetes.ca/advocacy---policies/advocacy-reports/national-and-provincial-backgrounders/diabetes-in-canada.

2 Diabetes Canada. "'Causes' of diabetes," Diabetes.ca. 2023. https://www.diabetes.ca/about-diabetes-(3)/causes-of-diabetes.

3 Leger Marketing. Abbott Diabetes Care: Type 2 Diabetes, Q6. June 2024.

4 Leger Marketing. Abbott Diabetes Care: Type 2 Diabetes, Q11. June 2024.

5 Leger Marketing. Abbott Diabetes Care: Type 2 Diabetes, Q12. June 2024.

SOURCE Abbott

Media Contact: Stacey Brown, [email protected]