TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a limited theatrical run in front of enthusiastic audiences at Toronto's Elgin Theatre, the new Canadian musical "The Last Timbit" from Tim Hortons and "Come From Away" originating producer Michael Rubinoff will begin streaming exclusively on Crave starting Aug. 12!

"The Last Timbit" was created to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Tim Hortons and is inspired by a real Canadian blizzard in Ontario in 2010 that left a group of people from different walks of life stranded in a Tims restaurant waiting out the storm of the decade. This heartwarming Canadian musical explores family, the power of community, and making the best of hard times.

"It was such a thrill to see 'The Last Timbit' come to life in front of delighted audiences in Toronto and it was always our wish that we could share this special production with Canadians from coast to coast to coast," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"We're looking forward to more Canadians having the opportunity to see this heartwarming show that features some of the very best talent in the country. Circle Aug. 12 on your calendar and enjoy this wonderful Canadian production on Crave with your family and friends."

The Crave production of "The Last Timbit" was filmed during the show's limited run in Toronto last month and is produced by Bell Media Studios.

"Great musical theatre is telling compelling stories. Every day across the country, millions of Canadians come together at Tim Hortons where life's stories unfold," said Rubinoff, who won an Olivier Award and received a Tony Award nomination for "Come From Away," and was given the Meritorious Service Cross by the Governor General of Canada for his role in creating the show.

"'The Last Timbit' is a celebration of that community connection that will surprise and delight audiences with its heart and humour."

"The Last Timbit" stars Chilina Kennedy (Broadway: "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"), Andrew Broderick (Stratford and Shaw Festivals), Eric Craig (Broadway: "Paradise Square"), DeAnn deGruijter (Stratford and Shaw Festivals), Sara Farb (Broadway: "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"), Barbara Fulton (Toronto: "Come From Away"), Kaya Kanashiro (CBC's "Sort Of"), Peter Millard (Shaw Festival), Danté Prince (Stratford Festival), Kimberly-Ann Truong (Broadway: "Miss Saigon") and Jake Epstein (Broadway: "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical").

"The Last Timbit" features music and lyrics by Anika Johnson and Britta Johnson, a book by Nick Green, direction by Brian Hill, choreography by Genny Sermonia, orchestrations and music supervision by Lynne Shankel, music direction by Jonathan Corkal-Astorga, scenic and costume design by Kelly Wolf, lighting design by Jareth Li, sound design by Josh Liebert, production management by Ray Salverda stage management by Seren Brooke Lannon and general management by associate producer Rob Richardson.

"It's been an honour and privilege to support the Canadian arts community through creating and staging 'The Last Timbit,'" said Bagozzi. "We were so fortunate to get to work with some of the very best in Canadian theatre to celebrate the unique and powerful connections we've had with our guests since 1964."

Global lifestyle brand Roots Corporation is the wardrobe and merchandise partner for "The Last Timbit." Through this partnership, Roots stylists worked with the costume designer to reflect the personalities of each character by curating wardrobe selections that highlighted their individual style, while emphasizing the craftsmanship in its apparel and leather collections.

Limited-edition "The Last Timbit" merchandise created in partnership with Roots is available for purchase online at TimShop.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

