New Canadian Mental Health Association, Vancouver-Fraser Branch & BCAA Partnership Supports Firefighters' Psychological Health

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Mental Health Association, Vancouver-Fraser (CMHA VF) Branch and BCAA are announcing a new partnership to bring valuable mental health resilience training and pro-active support to volunteer firefighters across the province.

In BC, many regions are served by volunteer firefighters who work hard to protect our communities during local emergencies, fires, and from the threat of wildfires, which can have lasting impacts on their mental health long after the flames are put out. According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, first responders have a 4x higher risk for symptoms of psychological disorders, compared to the average population. Yet, some have limited access to resilience training.

Now, with support from the new BCAA partnership, CMHA VF will be able to deliver its Resilient Minds® Building the Psychological Strength of Fire Fighters training program to firefighters who serve BC's remote and rural communities. Resilient Minds® is an evidence-based, trauma informed, peer-to-peer training program that helps first responders to:

Recognize the effects of psychological stress/trauma in self and peers

Understand trauma-informed practices

Communicate with peers who may be struggling

Respond safely and appropriately to distressed community members

Apply personal strategies for managing stress, mitigating trauma and boosting resilience

Judy Gray, Director, Mental Health Promotion and Interim National Manager of Resilient Minds® at CMHA Vancouver-Fraser Branch says, "The psychological impact of putting yourself on the front line of defending communities against wildfires cannot be underestimated. As the need for mental health support continues to grow and become more complex, BCAA's support means we're able to make critical training and resources much more accessible to volunteer fire departments across our province."

Shawn Pettipas, BCAA's Director of Corporate Purpose explains, "Now, more than ever, it is important to protect the psychological wellness of BC's firefighters to enable them to defend against the growing threat of wildfires. Our partnership with CMHA VF removes the cost barrier of accessing mental health training for volunteer firefighters in remote locations. For us, this is about supporting mental health and providing firefighters the chance to access critical mental health training and resources that they would've otherwise gone without."

BCAA's partnership with CMHA VF is one part of its year-round commitment to protecting the people and communities of BC through programs and initiatives that help all of us to better defend against wildfires and to protect the place we call home.

More about CMHA, Vancouver-Fraser branch and Resilient Minds®

CMHA, Vancouver-Fraser is a partner for individuals, families, workplaces, and communities facing challenges with, or recovering from, mental illness and/or substance use. From prevention to recovery, CMHA VF delivers programs directly to communities in Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Resilient Minds® is a program from CMHA VF designed to enhance the personal resilience of first responders and the collective resilience of fire services through promoting a shift to a supportive, mentally fit culture. The program has supported hundreds of firefighters across Canada to develop strategies to mitigate and better manage occupational stress, mitigate trauma and boost psychological strength, with a specific curriculum designed to serve the unique experience and needs of different first responder groups. Learn more at Resilient Minds .

About BCAA

Driven by its purpose to move British Columbians forward, BCAA (British Columbia Automobile Association) is a long-standing BC Top Employer (Mediacorp) and provides over 1 in 3 B.C. households with industry leading mobility and protection services including Membership, Insurance, Evo Car Share, Evolve E-Bike Share, BCAA Auto Marketplace and Auto Service. BCAA invests in programs and initiatives to make a positive impact by protecting the people and province of BC, recognizing that the place we call home is all of ours to protect. BCAA holds itself accountable to its purpose by setting goals related to its impact on People, the Planet and Prosperity, and sharing results in its annual Impact Report .

