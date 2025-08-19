BCAA Back to School Safety: New Survey Highlights Dangerous Driving Behaviours that Put Kids at Risk

BCAA encourages all road users to help protect students this September

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - With back-to-school right around the corner, BCAA's latest school zone safety survey shows drivers still aren't making the grade. Dangerous behaviours like speeding, distracted driving, and not stopping at crosswalks continue to put kids at risk.

BCAA's survey asked people in BC to share the driving behaviours they saw most often in school zones during the 2024/25 school year. Sadly, 91% reported seeing speeding over the limit in school zones, while a troubling 84% said they witnessed distracted driving. 88% believe these dangerous driving behaviours are putting kids' lives at risk.

"School zones are busy places throughout the school year, and especially in September as everyone gets used to their new schedules," says Linda Lawlor, BCAA's road safety expert. "That's why it's even more important for everyone to do their part by slowing down, staying focused and following the rules while driving to help keep everyone safe."

Over 80% of people surveyed have seen drivers not stopping for students at marked crosswalks or pedestrian bump-outs in school zones. Parents and caregivers also say they're worried about the upcoming school year, with close to 59% fearing that they'll see the same or even more dangerous driving in school zones starting this September.

Lawlor has advice for parents, caregivers, and others getting ready for the back-to-school rush. "We all have a role to play in keeping students and others safe in school zones. Take a few extra moments to set a good example by slowing down, staying alert, and following parking and other school zone rules. It'll help make the back-to-school transition easier and safer for everyone."

BCAA supports school zone safety through the BCAA School Safety Patrol program, which has been operating for decades. Currently, approximately 1,000 student leaders in communities across BC participate in the program to help students get to and from school safely.

When it comes to rules of the road, BCAA reminds drivers of some of the laws which address common mistakes made by drivers in school zones:

Speeding. The standard school zone speed limit is 30 km/hr between 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on school days, unless otherwise posted. Some districts have transitioned to extended hours or 'at all times', so read the signs carefully. In playground zones, a 30 km/hr speed limit is in effect from dawn to dusk, 365 days a year.





Crosswalks. Drivers must always stop for pedestrians crossing at a crosswalk. The best and safest rule is for drivers to stop once they see a pedestrian standing on the curb at a crosswalk and to wait for as long as it takes for all pedestrians to reach the curb on the other side.





Crossing guards/patrollers. Drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists must follow the instructions of a school crossing guard or student patroller.





Drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists must follow the instructions of a school crossing guard or student patroller. Distracted driving. Fully focused driving will help keep you ready to react to the unexpected. As well as not using an electronic device, also try to minimize other distractions such as eating or drinking, a stereo or conversations with passengers.

The onus is not entirely on drivers. It's also important for pedestrians and cyclists to follow the rules of the road. BCAA recommends that parents remind their kids about school zone safety rules and teach them how to walk or cycle safely to school before the start of the school year. BCAA's tips for families, students and other school zone road users include:

Use marked crosswalks. Always use marked crosswalks and be sure to make eye contact with drivers approaching the crosswalk before crossing the street. If the crosswalk is staffed with a school safety patroller or crossing guard, follow their instructions.





Respect parking and drop off and pick-up areas. Use designated drop-off and pick-up areas and have your child exit and enter the vehicle on the side of the car closest to the sidewalk. Don't double park even for a moment—it blocks visibility for other children and for drivers.





Use designated drop-off and pick-up areas and have your child exit and enter the vehicle on the side of the car closest to the sidewalk. Don't double park even for a moment—it blocks visibility for other children and for drivers. Reduce congestion. Consider walking or cycling to school, or find a legal spot to park a few blocks away from the school and walk your child the rest of the way. Ask your school about designated safe walking routes, walking school buses, or other school-led initiatives.

Visit bcaa.com to learn more about school zone safety.

About the survey

These findings are from a survey conducted by BCAA from June 13 to June 16, 2025, among a representative sample of 800 online adult British Columbians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-3.46 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About BCAA

Driven by its purpose to move British Columbians forward, BCAA (British Columbia Automobile Association) is a long-standing BC Top Employer (Mediacorp) and serves more than one in three BC households with industry leading mobility and protection services, including Membership, Insurance, Evo Car Share, Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter Share, BCAA Auto Marketplace and Auto Service. BCAA invests in programs and initiatives to make a positive impact by protecting the people and the Province of BC, recognizing that the place we call home is all of Ours to Protect. BCAA holds itself accountable to its purpose by setting goals related to its impact on People, the Planet and Prosperity, and sharing results in its annual Impact Report.

SOURCE British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA)

For further information or to set up an interview, please contact: Stephanie Thatcher, BCAA / Evo / Evolve, 604-992-0253, [email protected]; Keiko Jacobs, BCAA / Evo / Evolve, 604-290-6082, [email protected]