Micromobility Report: Education, Regulation and Data Are Keys to Success

Study Indicates Shared Micromobility Programs Contribute to Safety Standards in BC Communities

BURNABY, BC, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - A Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF) study commissioned by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) notes the rapid growth of e-bike and e-scooter adoption across Canada, and highlights opportunities for a continued focus on safety regulations and public awareness.

Among key findings for BC are that the province is a leader in establishing important safety regulations, and that shared micromobility programs like Evolve contribute to safety standards at the municipal level. Nationally, with the relative newness of micromobility and its rapid adoption, the report notes that there is some catch up to do. Many governments have yet to put in place laws or policies for e-bikes or e-scooters. It also calls for continued focus on consumer education and highlights a lack of consistent safety incident data as an area for development.

"It's encouraging to see that BC is a leader in responsible micromobility and that shared programs like ours can contribute to the adoption of safety standards while actively providing more accessible and affordable transportation choices," says Leanne Buhler, Head of BCAA's Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter Share. "BCAA's commitment to road safety extends to all forms of transportation, and shared micromobility is no exception."

"For years, Evolve has worked closely with BC communities to proactively address what's highlighted in the CAA report – from regulating speed and road access, to ensuring device integrity and empowering riders with essential safety education. Our commitment to safety with our community partners has helped make shared services like Evolve a positive force for urban mobility."

The CAA study thoughtfully examines the landscape of micromobility and recognizes the strengths of shared micromobility services in addressing safety concerns. The report identifies several key findings, each of which is met with a strong, positive response from the shared micromobility sector, and actively supported in the province by BCAA's programs.

Regulatory leadership : The report describes a patchwork of laws and policies across the country. In BC, province wide and municipality-led regulations include speed governors and other safety rules that shared mobility programs adopt and champion.





"E-bike and e-scooter share are not just convenient options but are quickly becoming relied on as a way to get around town without a personal vehicle," adds Buhler. "By working hand-in-hand with communities, regulators, and our members, we are demonstrating that micromobility can be used responsibly and safely."

Evolve offers the following tips for safe e-bike and e-scooter use:

Conduct a pre-ride check: Check the tires, brakes and battery before you start your trip.

Check the tires, brakes and battery before you start your trip. Wear a helmet: Each Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter comes with a helmet.

Each Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter comes with a helmet. Be visible: Wear bright, reflective clothing – especially at night. For additional visibility, Evolve E-Bikes and E-Scooters have reflectors and head/taillights.

Wear bright, reflective clothing – especially at night. For additional visibility, Evolve E-Bikes and E-Scooters have reflectors and head/taillights. Avoid distractions: To focus on your surroundings, put your phone away while riding.

To focus on your surroundings, put your phone away while riding. Never ride impaired: It's dangerous for riders and other road users. Riding while impaired is against the law in BC and could result in penalties.

It's dangerous for riders and other road users. Riding while impaired is against the law in BC and could result in penalties. Obey the rules of the road: Always ride solo and watch for other road users. Follow road rules including stop signs, red lights, and yield to pedestrians.

About Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter Share

Evolve is a turnkey micromobility share program that offers e-bike and e-scooter share services in British Columbia. Created by BCAA and operating alongside Evo Car Share, Evolve operates public and private e-bike and e-scooter share programs in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver's North Shore, Whistler, Squamish and on Vancouver Island. Businesses, organizations, or municipalities interested in learning more about Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter Share can reach out at evo.ca/evolve.

About BCAA

Driven by its purpose to move British Columbians forward, BCAA (British Columbia Automobile Association) is a long-standing BC Top Employer (Mediacorp) and serves more than one in three B.C. households with industry leading mobility and protection services, including Membership, Insurance, Evo Car Share, Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter Share, BCAA Auto Marketplace and Auto Service. BCAA invests in programs and initiatives to make a positive impact by protecting the people and the Province of BC, recognizing that the place we call home is all of ours to protect. BCAA holds itself accountable to its purpose by setting goals related to its impact on People, the Planet and Prosperity, and sharing results in its annual Impact Report.

