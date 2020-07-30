HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NL, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than our personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in social infrastructure will play a key role in ensuring Labrador residents have modern facilities to support a healthy community.

Today, Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador; Jennifer Hefler-Elson of the Labrador Friendship Centre and his Worship Wally Andersen, Mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, announced funding to demolish and rebuild the Aboriginal Family Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Perry Trimper, Member of the House of Assembly for Lake Melville, was also in attendance.

The new 2-storey facility will allow the Labrador Friendship Centre, the not-for profit organization running the centre, to continue offering key services and programs to Indigenous families and residents of Upper Lake Melville in a safer and more modern building. The new centre will pursue its mission to foster the spiritual, emotional, intellectual and physical growth of children and enrich the lives of the Indigenous people of Labrador.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.2 million towards this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan. The provincial government is providing over $405,000 to the Labrador Friendship Centre for this project. The Labrador Friendship Centre will also benefit from a $113,000 Tax rebate.

The governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador, along with local partners, are working cooperatively to support jobs, improve our communities and build confidence as we safely and sustainably restore economic growth.

"Investing in inclusive social infrastructure is essential to building healthy and resilient communities. With the construction of this important new facility, the Aboriginal Family Centre will be able to continue serving the Indigenous children of Labrador and local families for years to come. We are proud to work with our partners to deliver this important project to the community."

Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is proud to support the construction of a new Aboriginal Family Centre for residents in Upper Lake Melville. The programming and services provided to children are vital to their development during the early learning years. The support that parents and caregivers receive for their children is immeasurable. Our working relationship with federal, municipal, Indigenous and community partners make these projects a reality so that our children will benefit in the future."

The Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"Early childhood education has been a priority for me as the growing community needs appropriate infrastructure. The unique Aboriginal Family Center supports children from birth to six years of age by directly involving the parents or caretakers in a cultural setting. With this commitment from the Provincial Government, the new facility can now proceed."

Perry Trimper, Member of the House of Assembly for Upper Lake Melville

"The Labrador Friendship Centre Board, Management and Staff are excited and happy to receive Federal and Provincial funding to support the rebuilding of a new Aboriginal Family Centre. The new Centre will provide the Indigenous children in Happy Valley-Goose Bay with a space that is culturally appropriate, inviting, safe and state of the art. Parents and children will enjoy the new space while taking part in our very successful programs."

Jennifer Hefler-Elson, Executive Director, Labrador Friendship Centre

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $487 million towards over 550 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland and Labrador under the Investing in Canada plan.

