New Brunswick residents and visitors to benefit from a more efficient and safer drive with Route 114 improvements

SPRINGDALE, NB, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in modern transportation infrastructure is critical to connecting communities, safely and efficiently moving commercial goods to market and people to their destinations, and building a strong economic future for all Canadians.

Today, Alaina Lockhart, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and Member of Parliament for Fundy Royal, alongside the Honourable Bill Oliver, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for the Province of New Brunswick, announced $4 million in joint funding for a surface rehabilitation project along Route 114.

The project includes the surface rehabilitation of approximately 18.7 km of Route 114 from Route 1 toward Fundy National Park, and the replacement of culverts. This section of road services communities along Route 114 and is also a primary route to Fundy National Park.

Once complete, the project will directly benefit New Brunswick residents and tourists by improving the efficiency, reliability, and safety along Route 114.

The Government of Canada is investing $2 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Communities Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of New Brunswick will also contribute $2 million.

"As we work to make sure our region is ready to take advantage of a growing tourism industry, safe and convenient roadways are key. Local residents and businesses as well as visitors will benefit tremendously from improvements to Route 114. I am very pleased that both levels of government are coming together to make the roadway to Fundy National Park and beyond a strong link for local communities."

Alaina Lockhart, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and Member of Parliament for Fundy Royal, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Road conditions can have an impact on the overall tourism experience of our visitors, and that's why we have prioritized improvements to this highway. We are very pleased that the federal government is supporting our goal of maintaining and improving our existing infrastructure."

The Honourable Bill Oliver, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for the Province of New Brunswick

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

