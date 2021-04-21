BURNABY, BC, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Terry Fox Foundation's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members, Stephen Bear, Angela Carmichael, Diane Dou, and John Kearsey, effective April 15, 2021. Terry said to Canadians in September 1980, "It's got to keep going without me." As the Foundation embarks on its biggest try ever, funding world-class research in challenging times, we are confident that this expanded board, with its impressively diverse skill set, will bring us ever closer to Terry's dream of a world free of cancer.

"We have the right people on the board to provide guidance, counsel and support to our new Executive Director Michael Mazza, who joined us just six weeks ago, and his senior management team as we move the organization to the next level," said Bill Pristanski, Board Chair. "Each of these members are outstanding additions to our Board. They've each been inspired by Terry personally and we are excited about the unique expertise that they bring as we continue to evolve and lead the organization forward."

Stephen Bear (Toronto) served as a Senior Partner of McKinsey & Company until his retirement in April 2013. Mr. Bear has served as a board member of the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (including as Chair of the Board), Street Kids International, the Foreign Investment Advisory Committee to the Seoul government in Korea, and as a member of the United Way of Toronto Cabinet. Stephen offers his consulting and wealth of board experience to the work of the Foundation.

Angela Carmichael (Toronto) is President of FleishmanHillard HighRoad. With over 20 years of communications experience, she understands the value of building successful partnerships and solid storytelling for communications success. A cancer survivor, Angela is a direct beneficiary of the Foundation's work and shares Terry's vision to live in a world free of cancer. She and her family are active Terry Fox Run participants and fundraisers.

Diane Dou (Vancouver) is a C-Suite Executive and Senior Advisor in the Canadian financial services industry, working with banks, credit unions, wealth management firms, capital management companies, family offices and consulting firms. She is a value-based leader who is passionate about making a positive impact in the lives of people and overall health of communities. Diane brings her ability to inspire and drive sustainable change to the work of the Foundation.

John Kearsey (Winnipeg) is the VP of External Relations at the University of Manitoba, where he and his team raised $626 million for its Front and Centre program, exceeding the goal by more than $100 million. In 2020, he was named Fundraising Executive of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (Manitoba). While new to the Foundation Board, John is currently Board Chair for the Terry Fox Humanitarian Award, and a grateful alumnus. His strong connection to Terry was highlighted in a chapter of the 2020 bestseller "Forever Terry. A Legacy in Letters."

The Board of Directors provides The Terry Fox Foundation with governance to steer the organizations' operations and ensure fiscal responsibility. The Board members exemplify Terry's words "the answer is to try and help others."

The Terry Fox Foundation's Board of Directors is as follows:

Isadore Sharp , (Chair Emeritus), Founder and Chairman, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Bill Pristanski (Chair), Founding Partner, Prospectus Associates

Stephen Bear , former Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

Angela Carmichael , President, FleishmanHillard HighRoad

Leslie Desjardins , Non-executive director and audit chair, Ansell Ltd and ALS Ltd

Diane Dou , Senior Advisor for the financial services industry

Katherine Kay , Litigation Partner, Stikeman Elliot LLP

John Kearsey , VP of External Relations, University of Manitoba

Michael Rossi (Secretary), former President, adidas Canada

About TFF

The Terry Fox Foundation was founded with a dual mandate to maintain Terry's vision and principles while raising funds for cancer research. The Foundation relies on a volunteer corps 20,000 strong to lead the charge on the ground organizing more than 9,500 Terry Fox fundraising events every year. With more than $825 million raised and 1,300 innovative research projects funded, it is clear that Canadians of all ages, backgrounds and abilities are determined to take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line. Visit terryfox.org.

