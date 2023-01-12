QUÉBEC, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) announces the publication of the technical specification BNQ-SPEC 1013-200 Electric Ambulances – Vehicle Specifications. It aims to establish the requirements of new innovative products for electric ambulances. At the same time, the BNQ is enhancing its offer and will now offer a verification service that will allow companies to demonstrate the conformity of their products with these new requirements.

"In the context of the growing demand for electric ambulances, the BNQ has developed this technical specification to provide a reliable set of requirements for manufacturers of electric ambulances and those who acquire these vehicles. I would like to thank our institutional partners, the various stakeholders consulted and the technical experts who, once again, through the results of their work, confirm the position of Quebec as a leader in this cutting-edge field. The BNQ has also worked together with the ambulance manufacturing industry to enable them to market a new type of ambulance that meets these new requirements."

Julie Conseiller, Director at BNQ

This technical specification constitutes a reference for the evaluation of electric ambulances; it results from the will of the industry, of the Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy as well as of the Ministry of Health and Social Services to implement a verification process, by a third-party, of electric ambulance manufacturers' self-declaration files. At the end of the BNQ evaluation process, a letter of verification will be issued and can be used as part of public calls for tenders.

"For our government, it is important to increase efforts in transportation electrification and to ensure that the standards put in place guarantee a safe deployment. I acknowledge the work of the BNQ, which, in collaboration with stakeholders, has developed this technical specification for electric ambulances."

Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region

"As an institutional partner of the BNQ, the Ministry of Health and Social Services is very pleased to support innovative advances in emergency transportation electrification. This is a further step toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions while providing a fine example of modernizing our approaches for health care in the interest of patients and the efficiency of our entire network."

Christian Dubé, Minister of Health

The technical specification BNQ-SPEC 1013-200 Electric Ambulances – Vehicle Specifications is available free of charge on the BNQ Website (www.bnq.qc.ca/en/standardization/protection-and-safety/electric-ambulances.html).

A new BNQ standard for all types of ambulances

The work that led to the publication of the technical specification BNQ-SPEC 1013-200 Electric Ambulances - Vehicle Characteristics and its verification process will serve as a reference for the development of a new standard by the BNQ to replace the standard BNQ 1013-110 Ambulances – Vehicle Characteristics currently in force. This new standard will apply to both standard and electric vehicles. The process leading to its publication will include a public consultation and the draft standard will have to reach a consensus within the standards committee.

About the BNQ

The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ), an administrative unit of Investissement Québec, is the reference organization for standardization and certification in Quebec. It develops consensus-based standards and certification protocols in accordance with the rules of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The BNQ is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC).

For further information on the BNQ: bnq.qc.ca

