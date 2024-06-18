New BCAA Auto Marketplace Tackles Fear of Buying & Selling Used Vehicles Online

BURNABY, BC, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - A new survey for BCAA shows the overwhelming majority of British Columbians have used peer-to-peer marketplaces – which can be a popular way to save and make money amid ongoing affordability challenges. But when it comes to big ticket items such as vehicles, the survey shows people find buying online can be risky.

According to the survey conducted by Angus Reid, 93% of British Columbians have used online peer-to-peer marketplaces, and 78% say affordability concerns make these sites more important than ever. However, 63% think that current platforms have either flaky buyers or sellers, and 72% agree it is risky to buy big-ticket items.

"The high cost of new vehicles has more people buying and selling second-hand online, but the challenge is finding the best way to do it," says Kyla Way, BCAA Senior Manager. She adds that BCAA's research shows many people don't trust online peer-to-peer marketplaces, reporting unreliable, unethical, and unsafe experiences as ongoing issues. "When dealing with an item that costs thousands, many people are weighing up if it's worth the gamble, which is why we're doing things a little differently," says Way.

The new BCAA Auto Marketplace helps address those issues, by including safeguards to protect both buyers and sellers, including verifying users' identity through ID verification. The site offers access to vehicle details and history reports and information verified by the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Carfax vehicle history reports, lien checks and ICBC accident reports are also available.

"People are looking for an alternative, to make buying and selling a vehicle a better experience," says Way. "We created BCAA Auto Marketplace to solve some pain points and create a trusted community of verified users and accurate vehicle details so you can navigate the used vehicle market with confidence."

In addition to the many features that safeguard both parties in the transaction, sellers can choose to upload supporting documents including service reports, warranties, and inspection reports. Expert advice is available for title transfer and insurance support, and the BCAA Auto Marketplace customer service team is available for support.

Following its recent launch, BCAA Auto Marketplace already has hundreds of vehicles listed by verified sellers. Thousands of people have checked out the site, leading to successful purchases and sales of used vehicles.

About Survey

These findings are from a survey conducted by BCAA from May 10th to May 14th, 2024, among a representative sample of 800 online British Columbians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-3.46 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About BCAA Auto Marketplace

BCAA Auto Marketplace is BC's newest way to buy and sell vehicles. With BCAA Auto Marketplace, you can buy or sell a vehicle for free! From an easy-to-navigate listing experience to straightforward advice and tools when you need them. Plus, you'll have a chance to reach over one million BCAA Members and beyond, finding your perfect vehicle match.

About BCAA

Driven by its purpose to move British Columbians forward, BCAA (British Columbia Automobile Association) provides over 1 in 3 B.C. households with industry leading mobility and protection services including Membership, Insurance, Evo Car Share, Evolve E-Bike Share, BCAA Auto Marketplace and Auto Service. It is one of Canada's most trusted brands in association with CAA (Canadian Automobile Association) and a long-standing BC Top Employer (Mediacorp). BCAA invests to build stronger, connected communities across BC and holds itself accountable to its purpose by setting goals related to its impact on People, the Planet and Prosperity, and sharing results in its annual Impact Report.

