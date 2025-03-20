Happy 10th Birthday, Evo Car Share!

The fastest-growing car share in Canada celebrates 10 years with

unlimited free 10-minute trips on March 24

BURNABY, BC, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - This month, Evo Car Share is celebrating its 10th birthday and a decade of transforming how people in BC get around without owning a car. Starting with just 250 hybrids in 2015 to now 2,500 vehicles, Evo is a made-in-BC success story, becoming the fastest growing and one of the largest car share providers in Canada.

"Our goal was to give people in BC a better way to get around, even if they didn't own a car. Since launching a decade ago, we've grown our hybrid and electric fleet, and massively expanded the communities and members we serve," says Amitis Khorsandi, Vice President, Evo Car Share. "We're excited to celebrate our birthday with our members, and everyone in BC."

Evo Car Share is a story of growth and success. Since 2015, Evo has grown to almost a quarter million members who have travelled over 278 million kilometres. Along the way, Evo has expanded to nine cities, launched new features and services such as Evo for Business in 2021, its first fully electric vehicles in 2021, Evo Return Roundtrip Car Share in 2022, Evolve E-Bike Share in 2022 and the Evo Loyalty Points Program in 2024.

But the numbers don't just tell a story about Evo, they tell a story about British Columbians and how they travel. "Evo is part of so many people's everyday lives because it's built for the BC lifestyle – we give our members the freedom to get the most out of life in BC by getting up to the mountain, visiting new parts of town, and connecting communities," says Khorsandi. "We're proud to be local and committed to be there for everything from quick grocery runs to multi-day road trips, and big life events."

To celebrate 10 years, Evo is gifting unlimited free 10-minute trips on March 24. Members can drive as long as they want, and Evo will cover the first 10 minutes of all trips that day.

And, reflecting on 10 amazing years, Evo's BC-based team is sharing its top 10 memorable moments:

Top 10 Memorable Evo Moments

Hello, Vancouver ! Evo launches with 250 Toyota Prius hybrid vehicles equipped with bike and ski racks and room for five people – the first of its kind in Canada .



Will you marry me? Soon after launch, Evo saves the day by helping couples get to unique proposal locations, to their weddings and served as transportation for precious cargo like delicate wedding cakes.



Helping healthcare workers: During the covid-19 lockdown in 2020, Evo gave 250 cars to frontline healthcare workers, helping them get to and from work safely for free. Now, Evo partners with Vancouver hospitals to offer transport for the Hospital at Home program to help healthcare workers deliver care to patients at home.



Movie moments: Evo has hosted Evo Summer Cinema in Stanley Park every year since launch, which has seen thousands of people gather under the stars to sing along, quote lines, and dab away tears during movie favourites shown on the big outdoor screen.



E-bikes FTW: In 2022, Evo expanded to include e-bike share in Whistler, through BCAA's Evolve E-Bike Share. Now also available in Nanaimo , Comox Valley , and at SFU Burnaby, with more communities coming soon, it's another active, sustainable way to help people in BC get around town.



Connecting the community: Evo partners with community groups including PaRx, which provides free trips to help people connect with nature as part of their prescription for nature program, ISSofBC, which provides free Evo memberships and driving minutes to newcomers to Canada , and the Vancouver Pride Society, to make transportation more accessible and inclusive.



Keys, phones, and… an animatronic genie head? Being part of people's everyday lives means that sometimes things get left in Evo cars. Over the years, the Evo team has reunited Members with keys, phones, musical instruments and other important items accidentally left behind. However, an animatronic genie head left in an Evo over six years ago has yet to be claimed.



Hello, Burnaby, New West, North Van, Surrey and Victoria ! Evo has expanded to more BC communities and introduced electric cars. Evo now operates in nine BC cities across the lower mainland and Vancouver Island.



Nine years of being voted #1: Evo has been voted "Best Car Share" for nine years in a row, according to readers of the Georgia Straight.



The fastest-growing free-floating car share in Canada : Evo has grown to almost a quarter million members, 2,500 hybrid and electric vehicles across the lower mainland and on Vancouver Island.

About Evo Car Share

One of the largest car sharing services in North America, Evo Car Share, created by BCAA, offers a drop off and pick up anywhere in the home zone service for those who don't own a vehicle or are looking for mobility options. Eco friendly, Evos are hybrids with a few electric cars in the fleet. Evo has 2,500 Evos available and hundreds of thousands of members taking thousands of trips a day. Evo Car Share operates in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Victoria, New Westminster and Burnaby and has scheduled round-trip drop off and pick up service locations in Surrey, BC as well as at the Hullo Nanaimo ferry terminal. For more information visit Evo.ca.

About BCAA

Driven by its purpose to move British Columbians forward, BCAA (British Columbia Automobile Association) is a long-standing BC Top Employer (Mediacorp) and provides over 1 in 3 B.C. households with industry leading mobility and protection services including Membership, Insurance, Evo Car Share, Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter Share, BCAA Auto Marketplace and Auto Service. BCAA invests in programs and initiatives to make a positive impact by protecting the people and province of BC, recognizing that the place we call home is all of ours to protect. BCAA holds itself accountable to its purpose by setting goals related to its impact on People, the Planet and Prosperity, and sharing results in its annual Impact Report.

