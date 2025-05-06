70% of Drivers Unsure of BC's Slow Down, Move Over Law - BCAA Survey

81% of Drivers Observed Poor Driving Behaviour Including Speeding

BURNABY, BC, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - A recent BCAA survey revealed that 70% of BC drivers admitted to having little to no knowledge of BC's Slow Down, Move Over Law and 81% observed poor driving behaviour including failing to slow down and move over when needed.

BC's Slow Down, Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and move over for any vehicle stopped on the roadside displaying flashing red, blue, or yellow lights. This is to provide roadside workers enough space to safely do their jobs, including tow truck operators, roadside assistance technicians, road maintenance and utility crews, police, firefighters, medical emergency responders, and more.

"We know how important this law is to keep everyone on the roadside safe, especially since our BCAA technicians help stranded motorists at the roadside 24/7," shares Daniel Quigley, BCAA Senior Manager of Road Assist Fleet. "Every driver who learns and acts on the Slow Down, Move Over law is helping to improve safety for first responders, roadside workers, and people on the roadside that we're helping."

According to the survey, conducted by BCAA, it is common to witness poor driving behaviours when approaching a roadside scene, which should see drivers slowing down and moving over. Instead, nearly half of drivers (47%) have witnessed other drivers passing by a scene too closely, and nearly one third (32%) have seen aggressive driving or road rage. Speeding (67%) and 'rubbernecking' (77%) are the most commonly witnessed behaviours among BC drivers.

According to the law, motorists must slow their speed to 70 km/h in zones posted 80 km/h or higher, and 40 km/h in zones posted under 80 km/h. If travelling on a multi-lane road, drivers must move into the adjacent lane, when it is safe to do so, to pass any stopped vehicle with flashing lights. Failure to do so can result in a $173 fine and three demerit points.

Fifty-one per cent of BC drivers blamed rushing and 50% blamed distracted driving for people failing to slow down and move over, while 61% believe drivers aren't even aware of the law. A concerning 59% believe drivers simply don't care about the risk they pose to others.

BCAA is committed to protecting roadside workers and drivers. This includes investments in technology that alerts drivers to upcoming roadside incidents, regular training for its tow truck and service vehicle technicians, and the use of traffic control "blocker trucks" to create a safer separation between traffic and the roadside workers.

"As an organization committed to protecting people, we encourage everyone to use courtesy and common sense out on the road," Quigley says. "Even if you can't recite the law by heart, it's enough to remember to watch for flashing lights and slow down and move over so people on the roadside have enough room to do their jobs safely and get home to their families and friends at the end of their shift."

To help drivers protect roadside workers and others, BCAA is offering some simple tips for following the Slow Down, Move Over law:

Slow down safely. Cars behind you will take your cue and slow down, too. If there are cones marking the area, pay attention to them and watch for roadside workers or sudden traffic changes.

Allow extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Never use a cell phone or text while driving.

Keep your speed slow while passing the scene – if the posted speed limit is greater than 80 km/h, slow to 70 km/h. If the posted speed is less than 80 km/h, slow to 40 km/h.

If it's safe to do so, move over into a lane of traffic away from the vehicles on the roadside.

To learn more about BC's Slow Down, Move Over law, visit the Government of BC's website.

About the Survey

These findings are from a survey conducted by BCAA from April 23rd to April 24th, 2025, among a representative sample of 810 online British Columbians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-3.46 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

