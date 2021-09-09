The online survey of 800 B.C. adults was conducted by Pollara Strategic Insights between August 30 and September 2, 2021. It found strong support for RCMP Members and their response to protesters' escalating illegal and aggressive actions.

A copy of the survey report is available here.

"Our Members have professionally and respectfully enforced a B.C. Supreme Court Injunction since mid-May. This has resulted in over 860 arrests for violation of the Injunction over 114 days, with very few if any credible complaints, including one related to an incident involving force after a police officer suffered a concussion as a result of being pushed to the ground by a crowd of protestors," said Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation.

"Our Members have maintained their professionalism and composure against a steadily increasing barrage of verbal taunts; racial slurs; engineered physical barriers; human chains and bindings that threaten the health and safety of everyone in the area. Protestors and their supporters have also undertaken a campaign of on-line and personal stalking and harassment of individual officers for which the NPF is considering legal action."

RCMP Members live and work in B.C. and many enjoy and steward B.C.'s forests and natural environment. They also have a sworn duty to uphold the law, regardless of personal opinions or preferences. Police do not create the law but are regularly called on to enforce it. Blaming or targeting the police due to disagreement with the law is a manipulative and destructive diversion tactic.

"The protestors are extremely and globally well-funded, many of whom are highly experienced in media manipulation and propaganda, and they have demonstrated that they are increasingly desperate to intimidate our officers and mislead the public in their ongoing campaign against both the licensed forester and the Pacheedaht and Ditidaht First Nations upon whose traditional territory they are imposing."

"The National Police Federation is pleased that a majority of the public sees through the attempts to demonize RCMP Members and backs the rule of law. Our Members will continue to uphold the law, regardless of whose political interests may be affected."

In addition to law enforcement, our Members have regularly removed hundreds of thousands of pounds of refuse and garbage — including feces and other biohazards — left behind by the protestors, who claim to be environmentalists, including 20,000 lbs in a single day.

The NPF will continue to speak out on this evolving situation with a focus on fact-based information in the interest of Member and community safety and wellbeing.

Below are some pictures of what our Members are forced to deal with from protesters in addition to their regular duties:

1 – BC RCMP Member standing next to blockade

2 – Garbage left by protesters at Heli Camp

3 – Protester feces and urine at blockade

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by focusing on increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

