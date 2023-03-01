NEW BAKER COO REINFORCES LEADERSHIP IN DEVELOPER SERVICE AND SUCCESS

Baker Real Estate, the Canadian leader in preconstruction sales, has made a strategic COO hire to ensure all its clients are fully supported by best-in-class leadership and delivery excellence.

In an intensely competitive market, Baker has annual sales of close to $4 billion, and posted record-breaking new construction sales of almost $5 billion in 2022.

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Baker Real Estate Incorporated, the Canadian leader in preconstruction sales, is pleased to announce that Jean Marc Dieu has joined the company in the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Jean Marc brings to Baker a strong management background, specializing in developing and implementing client-focused programs. In his new role, he will leverage that experience in the service of all Baker's partners and clients.

Most recently, he oversaw digital initiatives and implementation at Scotiabank. Prior to that, he was with Boston Consulting Group, specializing in financial services projects.

"We are delighted to have someone of Jean Marc's calibre and deep experience join the Baker leadership team," said Baker CEO, Barbara Lawlor. "We are mindful about the need to prioritize customized client service, especially as our own business continues to grow at such a rapid pace."

Noted Baker President, Harley Nakelsky: "As the pre-construction market continues to evolve, we recognize the need to continue to provide our clients with a full range of tools for success, in good and in tougher markets. Hiring Jean Marc is part of a continuum that has seen us launch Baker Insights Group to provide customized market research."

He added: "Over the past year, we've added exceptional depth to our roster of vice-presidents and sales directors, and Jean Marc – and his new role – are part of that ongoing talent recruitment strategy."

With offices in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, Baker has been Canada's leading pre-construction sales and marketing partner for 30 years.

