BAKER REAL ESTATE ENTERS COMMERCIAL MARKET WITH DEDICATED NEW DIVISION

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Riding the momentum of the massively successful sales at 95 Corporate Centre, Baker Real Estate has created a dedicated Commercial Division that will allow developers to optimize commercial sales and leasing by leveraging Baker's 30+ years of success in pre-construction sales. This new division will include thorough market analysis, strategic guidance and record-setting sales successes for which Baker is widely known.

"Baker's entry into the commercial real estate market is our response to the growing demand for our signature high-intensity, fully customized, and polished sales execution. We proved it works in the commercial space with the recent success of our first commercial project where we sold over 90% of the project in just a few months using our dynamic sales tactics," said Baker CEO and Partner, Barbara Lawlor. "It makes sense to expand Baker's reach and leverage our extensive expertise in the commercial side of our business to sell units faster."

Baker's knowledge and recent successes in the commercial real estate market propel its position as the preferred partner for developers aiming to optimize the potential of their properties. This innovative, client-focused approach keeps Baker at the leading edge of the real estate industry, delivering end-to-end solutions that adapt to an ever-changing market. This new Commercial Division comes just months after the successful launch of their new Residential Purpose-Built Rental Division.

Baker is launching the division with over $500 million in new commercial product already signed. "We have a huge portfolio of projects in the CMHC MLI Select Program. We are very excited about this product line and what we can do with it under the Baker Brand," said Baker President and Partner, Harley Nakelsky.

Joining the Commercial Division is long-term Baker team member and industry veteran, Linda Ta. Linda will take on the role of Vice President of Commercial for Baker's newest business arm. With over 15 years of experience in real estate, Linda has worked with some of the top developers in the industry. She played a key role in the success of 95 Corporate Centre, a commercial project that launched in October 2023, showcasing her client-focused approach and strategic expertise. Linda is joined by Meet Juneja, a real estate expert who has been appointed as the Director of Commercial. Meet specializes in CMHC MLI Select projects and brings a wealth of knowledge to the team.

About Baker Real Estate

For over 30 years, Baker Real Estate has been Canada's leading pre-construction condominium marketing company, with offices in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

