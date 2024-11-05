Baker Real Estate Launches Dedicated Residential Purpose-Built Rental Division, Leverages Condo Market Expertise

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - In response to evolving real estate markets, Baker Real Estate is leveraging its deep expertise in real estate sales and marketing with the launch of a dedicated Purpose-Built Rental Division. It will offer developers, many of whom are increasingly focused on purpose-built rentals, an opportunity to achieve stabilized buildings with full occupancy faster.

"Baker has been a leader in pre-construction condo sales for over 30 years. Now, it makes sense to leverage that expertise in growing our purpose-built rental business," said Baker President Harley Nakelsky. "We are launching a dedicated rental division to ensure that we offer the same high level of client service to developers in that market segment."

Todd Nishimura has been named Vice-President of Baker's Residential Purpose-Built Rental Division. He will work with clients to optimize occupancy rates through Baker's knowledge of what end users want, and how to get them to commit, along with Baker's market knowledge and lead conversion expertise.

Previously, Todd was the Senior Director of Leasing, Marketing, and Communication at GWL Realty Leasing Advisors Residential. He led the tenant leasing function across a Canada-wide 10,000-unit multi-residential portfolio.

That background positions the Baker team to offer clients strategic insight into the layouts, amenities, and features that resonate most with tenants. Baker has an extensive network of realtors with the ability to list units on the Multiple Listing Service. Realtors currently account for over 50 per cent of the rental market and that share has been growing.

Under its new division, Baker is working on some of its initial projects with Tricon Residential, a developer of iconic purpose-built rental buildings since 2016. Currently, Baker and Tricon are collaborating on two projects in downtown Toronto.

"We are looking forward to working with developers to ensure their units are rented faster and more efficiently" said Todd Nishimura. "We see enormous potential and we are well positioned to lead this robust market."

About Baker Real Estate

For over 30 years, Baker Real Estate has been Canada's leading pre-construction condominium marketing company, with offices in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

www.baker-re.com

SOURCE Baker Real Estate Incorporated

For more information on Baker and the Residential Purpose-Built Rental Division, contact: Harley Nakelsky at [email protected]