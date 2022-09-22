TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - There's a new lunch and dinner option on the Tim Hortons menu just in time for the arrival of fall: the hearty and comforting Loaded Chili.

It's the classic Tim Hortons chili that guests have always loved, elevated with the new addition of tasty grains, shredded cheese and crispy onions.

"Tim Hortons chili is a classic go-to order for so many guests and I was excited to work on making it even more delicious, filling and satisfying to order for lunch or dinner," says Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"The addition of tasty grains, shredded cheese and crispy onions gives our Loaded Chili some extra texture, crunch and gooeyness that guests are going to love."

What else is new at your local Tims?

Fall beverages and baked goods have also arrived, including our seasonal Pumpkin Spice menu items. Try our Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut, Pumpkin Spice Muffin, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp or our Creamy Maple Pecan Dream Donut for a limited time!





The latest addition to our breakfast menu is our lineup of Maple Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches, featuring our crispy and naturally smoked bacon topped with a sweet and savoury glaze.

