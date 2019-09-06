New and improved culture and recreation centres coming to six BC communities

TSAWWASSEN, BC, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in recreational and cultural infrastructure builds strong dynamic communities, supports economic growth, helps celebrate Canada's diversity, and promotes people's health and wellbeing.

Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility and Member of Parliament for Delta, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced funding for six cultural and recreational facilities in British Columbia.

The projects range from a new community youth and cultural centre for members of the Tsawwassen First Nation and surrounding communities, to renovations and retrofits to the Juan de Fuca Arena in Colwood to an Indigenous Cultural Centre in Lake Country, and a new field house for the Sportsplex in North Cowichan to better accommodate the more than 200,000 visitors who visit this 26-acre outdoor sports and recreation park annually.

The T'exelcemc Indian Band will use the funding to build a new community building in Williams Lake, and the Sumas First Nation will build a new culturally specialized multi-purpose community and recreation facility for on-reserve residents and other members of the public.

These new and upgraded facilities will be fully accessible and bring people together to take advantage of a wide variety of community services and programs. For the First Nations communities, the projects will help foster cultural awareness, protect traditions and build a bright future for their members.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $16.1 million in these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of British Columbia is contributing more than $3.3 million and the communities are contributing more than $6.6 million to these projects.

"Culture and recreation centres are the backbone of our communities and important focal points for activities that bring people together and help them thrive and grow. These six projects will provide people from Williams Lake to Tsawwassen with the modern, accessible and culturally adapted facilities they need to nurture healthy lifestyles, promote their cultures, learn new things and flourish for generations to come."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility and Member of Parliament for Delta, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is creating opportunities for people of all ages and abilities in British Columbia to enrich their lives. That includes having public spaces that support health and well-being in communities throughout the province. The six projects announced today will strengthen our communities by bringing people together, celebrating Canada's diversity, and promoting economic growth. This is B.C.'s first dedicated program that includes community, culture and recreation projects."

The Honourable Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"B.C.'s community and recreation centres provide places of meeting to enrich the mind, build relationships and strengthen our health. Local governments recognize their critical role in supporting the quality of life and appreciate the support provided by the federal and provincial governments to invest in these facilities."

Arjun Singh, President of the Union of BC Municipalities

The six projects are the first to be approved under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream.

The funding options for projects eligible through this stream are:

up to 33.33% provincial funding and up to 40% federal funding for local government projects;



up to 75% federal funding for Indigenous ultimate recipients;



up to 15% provincial funding and up to 75% federal funding for off reserve Indigenous projects; and,



up to 25% provincial funding and up to 40% federal funding for not-for-profit projects.

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities, and $4 billion is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities.

Backgrounder

New and improved culture and recreation infrastructure coming to six BC communities

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will support culture and recreational projects in six British Columbia communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $16.1 million in these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure stream. The Government of British Columbia is contributing more than $3.3 million and the applicants (municipalities, Indigenous communities and not-for-profits) are contributing more than $6.6 million.



Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Applicant Funding Juan de Fuca Arena Improvement Project West Shore, Vancouver Island Project includes replacing the arena floor and spectator seating, and upgrading the heating system and dressing rooms. $798,936 $499,335 $699,069 Cowichan Sportsplex Field House Project North Cowichan Project includes building a new field house at the Cowichan Sportsplex including fully accessible public washrooms and changerooms, a multi-purpose community meeting/event space, and a much-improved facility administration area. $582,400 $485,284 $388,316 Community Youth Centre Tsawwassen First Nation Project involves building a new recreation, youth and cultural centre including a commercial kitchen, art room, computer lab, library, multi-purpose room, music and dance room teen activity room, weight room, and washrooms with showers $5,024,025 $1,004,805 $1,771,170 Sema:th Multiplex Facility Sumas First Nation Project involves building a new multi-purpose community and recreation facility including a community hall/gym, boardroom, aquatic space, fitness centre, and pedestrian bridge over the neighbouring creek. $6,629,925 N/A $2,209,975 Indigenous Cultural Centre and Nature Park Lake Country Project involves building a new Indigenous Cultural Centre in Lake Country's Nature Park including a multi-purpose program space, exhibition gallery/event hall, outdoor patio, meeting room and kitchen. $1,600,000 $1,333,200 $1,266,800 Williams Lake Indian Band Administrative & Community Building T'exelcemc Project involves building a new community facility for the Williams Lake Indian Band including a meeting centre, citizens' archive, museum, administrative offices, and arts and artifacts display. $1,493,190 $0 $497,730

