New and improved community spaces to benefit residents of Prince Edward Island

MONTAGUE, PE, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in social and recreational infrastructure where people can come together and stay active helps build dynamic, inclusive communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs Canada and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Steven Myers, P.E.I. Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, announced more than $1.2 million in joint federal-provincial funding for three projects to improve recreational and community infrastructure on Prince Edward Island.

Visitors to the Dromore Woodland trail network will enjoy an enhanced hiking experience with the addition of a 150-metre boardwalk to provide a safe and accessible passage over wetland areas, and new staircases to provide a safer ascent up the Pisquid riverbank.

On the Scotchfort Reserve, the construction of the new Epekwitk Mena'taqug community centre will bring essential community services, along with new social, recreational, and economic opportunities, to the local Indigenous community. It will also serve as the satellite office of the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. and the Abegweit First Nation.

In Montague, upgrades to the heating, ventilation and dehumidification systems in the Town and Country Aquatics Plus recreational centre will improve the overall energy efficiency of the building, resulting in lower operating costs for the community and ensuring residents can continue to enjoy the facility well into the future.

Once complete, these projects will lead to safer, more accessible and inclusive community spaces where residents can access vital services, participate in dynamic social and recreational programming and pursue healthy, active lifestyles for years to come.

"Modern infrastructure and recreational spaces are key to creating healthy, dynamic communities where Islanders can come together, share in their interests and explore new opportunities. These projects will not only improve the quality of life for residents of these communities, but help create places where people want to live over the long term, supporting the economic growth of the Island as a whole."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs Canada and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"From expanded trails in Dromore to recreation and community spaces in Scotchfort and Montague, investing in local priorities means infrastructure funding is put to good use for the benefit of the whole province."

The Honourable Steven Myers, P.E.I. Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Backgrounder

New and improved community spaces to benefit residents of Prince Edward Island

Joint funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support the following three projects on Prince Edward Island, which include community, recreational and green energy infrastructure improvements.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1 million towards these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) and the Community Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing over $264,000, and the recipients are providing the remainder of the funding.

Project Name Location Fund Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient Funding Dromore Woodland Hiking Trail Dromore CCRIS $10,289 $8,573 $8,276 (Prince Edward Island Trails Inc.) The Epekwitk Mena'taqug Centre Scotchfort CCRIS $816,000 $88,800 $346,400 (Abegweit First Nation) Town and Country Aquatics Plus (TCAP) Dehumidification, Air Exchange Replacement and Insulation Montague GIS $200,000 $166,650 $58,350 (TCAP Co-operative Ltd.) $150,000 (Rotary Club of Montague)

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments on Prince Edward Island: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/pe-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

