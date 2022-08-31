GOD'S LAKE NARROWS FIRST NATION, MB, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and Member of Parliament for Saint-Boniface—Saint-Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services, announced $13 million in federal and provincial funding for recreation facilities in five Manitoba communities.

Among these projects, God's Lake Narrows First Nation will build a new energy-efficient indoor hockey skating arena, including a multi-purpose space that will meet the recreational and social needs of the community.

The Rural Municipality of Headingley will benefit from a 12,000 square foot addition to the existing community centre. The expansion will include the addition of a gymnasium and a meeting space to support community sports, gatherings, and meetings for local groups.

The Rural Municipality of Rosedale will benefit from the completion of the Kelwood Community Skating Rink project. This project will complete the interior with new plumbing, electrical, flooring, and heating system installations as well as a kitchen and washroom facilities. Finishing touches outside will include landscaping and parking lot resurfacing.

Joint funding will also help develop a new Activity Centre in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements, which will include the construction of a multi-purpose building and enhancements to the adjacent multi-use park, providing the community with more options to stay active and connect with one another.

Furthermore, the Ste. Agathe Red River Access Project will see the addition of a community dock and boat launch at a historic river crossing in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot that will provide increased access to the Red River and allow residents and visitors to explore and enjoy their favourite water activities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $9.8 million in these projects through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream and Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream. The Government of Manitoba is investing over $3.1 million. First Nation and municipal contributions total more than $4.6 million towards eligible project costs. Funding for the God's Lake Narrows First Nation Arena is conditional on the completion of all environmental requirements.

"Recreational infrastructure are at the heart of small towns and communities across Canada. It's where people learn to skate, host hockey tournaments, come together to stay active, and create life-long memories with family and friends. Today's announcement is just one example of our government's continued commitment to creating resilient and vibrant communities across Canada, including right here in Manitoba."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan, Minister for CanNor and Member of Parliament for Saint-Boniface—Saint-Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Manitoba government understands the need to invest in critical infrastructure improvements and is pleased to prioritize the God's Lake Narrows First Nation arena and multiplex project in partnership with the government of Canada. This new facility will serve as a gathering space for recreation and celebrations, all of which will be vital to the culture of this community in bringing people together to connect and grow. As well, the new facilities and amenity improvements in Headingley, Rosedale, St. Clements and Ritchot will bring significantly enhanced recreational opportunities and deliver a greater sense of community in those municipalities."

The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services

"It is with great pleasure to bring this much-needed positive news to our community about critical infrastructure that will support our community. The Arena-Multiplex project will be a vital part of our community's social, culture and recreation infrastructure, encouraging participation from our youth, elders and all community members to be active, connect and grow. Today we celebrate the people of God's Lake First Nation and our collective commitment to ensure this community has access to the services and networks needed to share experiences and continue to build a vibrant community. We thank our partners with the Government of Canada and the Province of Manitoba for the support to bring this necessary infrastructure to our community, ensuring we have places to unite and celebrate our collective goals."

Chief Hubert Watt, God's Lake First Nation

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is delivering over $33 billion for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval.

Infrastructure Program is delivering over for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval. To date, the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

Infrastructure Program has approved more than for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country. More than $765 million in federal funding has been approved for 99 projects under ICIP in Manitoba .

