Subaru Canada records new single-month sales record

Forester achieves its best month ever

Subaru retails 7,397 units in March

BRZ and Crosstrek have best-ever March

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc., (SCI), recorded its new single-month sales record with 7,397 units sold in March. This beats the previous record of 6,611 units sold in September 2020 and marks a 14.8 per cent increase over March 2024. Year-to-date sales are up 2.6 per cent over the same time last year.

The Forester beat out its February 2025 sales record with another record month, setting an all-new best for the nameplate. With 2,497 units sold in March, this model continues to impress, with a redesigned interior and exterior and a 2025 IIHS Top Safety Pick.

The subcompact SUV Crosstrek saw its best March ever with 2,845 units sold while the 2+2 sports coupe BRZ also enjoyed its best-ever March with 126 units sold.

"This incredible achievement is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our dealer network," said SCI Chairman, President and CEO, Tomohiro Kubota. "Their passion for the brand and focus on exceptional customer service continue to drive our success."





March 2025 7,397 Month's actual 6,446 Previous year (same month) 951 Difference 14.8 % MTD sales vs. STLY 18,185 2025 YTD 17,723 2024 YTD 462 Difference 2.6 % YTD sales vs. STLY 18,185 Q1 2025 17,723 Q1 2024 462 Difference 2.6 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

