OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Today NAV CANADA announced its plans to construct a new air traffic control tower at the Victoria International Airport (YYJ).

Construction of the new tower will begin in the spring of 2023 and is expected to be completed by 2026, replacing the existing tower at the Victoria airport.

The new energy efficient LEED certified tower will include a control cab with a 360-degree view of the airport and have the most modern air traffic management, communications, and aviation surveillance systems to ensure safety of operations.

With a height of six stories and a total floor space of approximately 969m2, the new structure will stand several metres taller than the current tower, providing air traffic controllers with improved sight lines over the airfield.

"While the new tower will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to safely and efficiently manage growing air traffic demand, it will also be LEED certified, which is an investment in energy efficiency and sustainability and demonstrates NAV CANADA's commitment to its net-zero goal by 2050," said Raymond G. Bohn, President and CEO, NAV CANADA.

"We congratulate NAV CANADA, and we are pleased to see this new state of the art control tower being constructed at Victoria International Airport. Aviation is a critical industry for economic prosperity and this project will help facilitate continued growth in the region," said Geoff Dickson, President and CEO, Victoria International Airport.

NAV CANADA's decision to replace the existing tower, built in 1958, was based on the need for an upgraded facility to better support airport and aircraft operations and future years of continued uninterrupted service in the area.

Employees of NAV CANADA will continue to work at the existing facility until construction is finalized, at which point air traffic control operations will transition to the new tower.

About LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)

LEED certified buildings are proven to save money, improve efficiency, lower carbon emissions, and create healthier spaces for people. They are a critical part of addressing the climate crisis, meeting Environmental Social Governance goals, enhancing resilience, and supporting more equitable communities.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings, and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

SOURCE NAV CANADA

For further information: Brian Boudreau, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected]; Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226