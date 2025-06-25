EDMONTON, AB, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA has confirmed that its Edmonton facility will be the first Canadian site selected for the development and implementation of iTEC SkyNex.

The ground-breaking system – developed in partnership with Indra and trusted partners in Europe – represents a generational leap in air traffic management (ATM) technology.

The iTEC SkyNex ATM system is designed to strengthen system integration, reduce costs, improve efficiency, and promote greener, more sustainable air travel. Its implementation will mark a significant breakthrough for air traffic operations in both Europe and Canada. The introduction of iTEC SkyNex is a major milestone on the path to trajectory-based operations, representing a critical investment in Canadian aviation infrastructure.

"Today, we announce the first location of our next-generation aviation solutions—ensuring Canadian-tested technologies help shape global standards for safety, sustainability, and digital transformation," said Mark Cooper, President and CEO of NAV CANADA. "Together, we signal a new era of transatlantic collaboration by co-developing with seven other Air Navigation Service Providers. This critical step strengthens our innovation ecosystem and helps us meet the demands of future air travel, boosting our economic resilience."

Edmonton's Area Control Centre, located within the world's largest non-oceanic Flight Information Region, provides an ideal launch point for iTEC SkyNex.The facility is responsible for safe and efficient operations across a range of operating environments, a diverse traffic mix and is at the crossroads of domestic and international aircraft routes. This offers conditions to scale and test future-ready innovative technologies.

"A safe and secure aviation system plays an essential role in Canada's economy, and in connecting Canadians, our communities and businesses," said the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade. "At a time when transportation networks face growing pressures, Canada's collaboration with European colleagues as part of the iTEC alliance highlights the power of cooperation between key international partners, reaffirms our country's global leadership in aerospace innovation and is a clear sign of Canada's readiness to meet the challenges ahead."

"Edmonton is known for its talent, innovation, and drive—and today's announcement is a clear recognition of that," said the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan). "Being chosen as the first Canadian site to launch this next-generation air traffic control system speaks to the leadership this city and this province are showing in shaping the future of aviation. This technology will make air travel safer, smarter, and more sustainable—and I'm proud it's taking off right here at home."

At the heart of the iTEC SkyNex system is the Flight Data Processor (FDP), often described as the system's "nerve centre". The FDP calculates flight paths, detects potential conflicts, and updates flight data in real time—supporting safe, coordinated operations across borders. This new FDP will ultimately replace our current system, and is being co-developed by Canadian and European partners, positioning NAV CANADA at the forefront of industry innovation.

"The deployment of iTEC SkyNex in Canada will represent a significant milestone in the advancement of Canadian and European Air Traffic Management. In close collaboration with the highly skilled team at NAV CANADA and our trusted European partners, we are proud to contribute to a shared innovation effort that is shaping a smarter, more efficient, and interoperable future for global aviation. Built on an open and sustainable architecture, iTEC SkyNex reflects our common ambition to transform the way we manage airspace on both sides of the Atlantic," stated Víctor Martínez, Executive Vice President of ATM at Indra.

Through this collaboration, NAV CANADA is accelerating innovation and contributing to a flexible, interoperable ATM system built on shared knowledge—delivering smarter, scalable solutions that elevate global aviation performance.

NAV CANADA is the first air navigation service provider outside of Europe to join the consortium and participate in the development of this advanced technology.

