New air traffic control technology to cut delays and emissions at Toronto Pearson - Intelligent Approach

NAV CANADA worked closely with its UK counterpart, NATS, and the science and technology leader Leidos, to successfully transition to the Intelligent Approach system on May 28. Intelligent Approach is a tool that helps deliver better on-time performance by optimising the spacing between arriving aircraft.

Jointly developed by NATS and Leidos, the system dynamically calculates the optimum time interval between arrivals based on live weather data and the aircraft type rather than relying on set distances. It then translates that into a graphical marker on a controller's radar screen, helping to improve spacing consistency and maintain the landing rate even in strong headwinds.

Mark Cooper, Vice President, Chief Technology and Information Officer, NAV CANADA, said: "NAV CANADA continues to collaborate with key partners, such as NATS and Leidos, to bring about the innovations to our processes and systems, such as the Intelligent Approach at Toronto Pearson, that we need to increase our operational efficiency and effectiveness."

Intelligent Approach was first introduced at Heathrow Airport in 2015, where the use of time-based separation, as a way of maintaining the landing rate, has cut headwind related delays by 62%.

Guy Adams, NATS Strategy and Commercial Director, said: "Delivering Intelligent Approach for Toronto during a global pandemic has been an enormous team effort across NAV CANADA, NATS and Leidos."

"As the industry now begins to recover from the impact of Covid, it has never been more important for airports make the very best of their existing infrastructure. I look forward to Intelligent Approach delivering even better on time performance and operational resilience at Canada's busiest airport."

Graham Emmons, Vice President, Managing Director Civil UK at Leidos, said: "The collaboration on the Toronto deployment through the pandemic is testament to our partnership with NATS and the resilience of all those involved. We look forward to a successful and continued relationship with NAV CANADA."

NATS and Leidos are also working with Dutch air traffic service provider, LVNL, to support the deployment of Intelligent Approach for Schiphol Airport.

