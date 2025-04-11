OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA today announced the retirement of Donna Mathieu, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 31st, 2025.

Donna Mathieu has held the position since January 2022 after progressively senior roles since joining NAV CANADA in 2003. She served NAV CANADA for more than 21 years, having provided executive leadership and direction to NAV CANADA's Finance Department, overseeing all aspects of the finance function, including the pension plan, issuance of public debt in support of the Company's capital and operating programs. Her thoughtful leadership, financial acumen, and commitment to excellence have made a lasting impact on the organization.

"NAV CANADA has benefited enormously from Donna's strategic insight and dedication," said Mark Cooper, President and CEO. "She has helped guide the company through major financial milestones and has been a trusted advisor and leader throughout her career here. We thank her for her outstanding contributions and wish her all the best in retirement."

NAV CANADA will soon initiate a process to identify a successor, with a focus on ensuring a seamless transition in the months ahead.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation.

