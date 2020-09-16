Last minute bookings, free changes and no blackouts for up to three months

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today introduced its new Infinite Canada Flight Pass, designed to give customers the ultimate in flexibility and certainty for booking travel within Canada. For one flat fee, pass holders will be able to book travel without blackout or booking restrictions, make changes or cancellations without penalty, and fly as often as desired for up to three months, depending on the duration of pass purchased.

"Air Canada recognizes that as air travel begins to return to normal customers want flexibility and certainty. Our new Infinite Canada Flight Pass provides both by enabling customers to easily book and change their travel plans without any blackout restrictions or change or cancellation fees, while locking in the price of their flights for up to three months with one flat fee. The pass also gives customers the option to choose which class of fare they desire -- Standard, Flex and Latitude -- and allows them to earn Altitude Qualifying Miles," said Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada.

The Air Canada Infinite Canada Flight Pass will be available for purchase in Canada from September 16 to 23. Starting at a price of $2,000 per month (excluding taxes), passes are available for one, two or three months and customers can choose from three classes of service, Standard, Flex and Latitude. Features include:

Unlimited number of flights within Canada for one fixed price throughout the duration of the pass;

for one fixed price throughout the duration of the pass; Customers are eligible to accumulate Altitude Qualifying Miles;

Travel can be booked up to one hour prior to the flight, with no blackout dates or booking restrictions;

No change or cancellation fees.

