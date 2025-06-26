New AI-Driven Platform Improves Health Care Oversight and Labour Mobility Bow Valley College

CALGARY, AB, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Compliance Health Technologies Inc. allows health care providers to ensure staff are up to date and qualified – even if when moving from out of province or navigating changing regulations.

With a pioneering application of AI technology, Compliance Health automatically verifies qualifications and customizes administrative procedures through a secure, user-friendly platform. It will also integrate training modules, track compliance in real-time, and manage regulatory risk using AI insights.

The effort will be headed by newly appointed CEO Matthew Protti, who brings two decades of experience navigating regulated industries in a variety of roles, including in a board capacity.

"Compliance Health has the ability to transform regulatory compliance management, reducing complexity and enabling healthcare organizations to focus resources more effectively on patient care," says Protti. "Our tools use AI to allow providers to meet regulatory demands proactively and efficiently."

Approved in principle by the Government of Alberta, Compliance Health has launched at a critical time for both the province and the country, with fresh focus on lowering trade and investment barriers, including obstacles to labour mobility.

"The creation of Compliance Health exemplifies Bow Valley College's commitment to practical, innovative solutions that directly address key provincial and national healthcare priorities," says Misheck Mwaba, President and CEO of Bow Valley College. "Compliance Health supports our healthcare workforce by streamlining regulatory processes and significantly enhancing operational efficiency."

Compliance Health is wholly owned by Bow Valley College with an independent board, using existing Pivot-Ed micro-credentials designed by the college for its initial launch. It provides the college with diversification of revenue while addressing a social and economic need to improve function and efficiency in care settings.

