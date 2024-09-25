Calgary's First Esports Arena Opens at Bow Valley College

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Bow Valley College unveiled its much anticipated 70-seat esports arena Wednesday as a new hub for competition, innovation, and game development.

The arena is the first in Calgary and features 40 competition ready gaming stations, two full motion-rigged racing simulators, a state-of-the-art broadcast suite, and a dedicated varsity esports training room.

"We're proud of the facility we've created here, but even more proud of the contribution it will make to the future of Calgary's esports and digital entertainment industry," says Dr. Misheck Mwaba, President and CEO of Bow Valley College. "We exist to give students the skills they need to take their talents and dreams and apply them to careers that grow our province."

The new 3500sq. ft (325sq. m) arena in Bow Valley College's South Campus holds over $1 million in state-of-the-art technology, and can be used to host tournaments, test game play and as a workspace for the college's accelerator programs.

"The facilities that come together here will allow students in our Esports Business Management Program to get hands on experience in all aspects of the business, including broadcasting," says Eddie Sargent, Associate Dean of the Chiu School of Business.

Bow Valley College's Digital Entertainment Nexus received $5.5 million in funding from Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund in 2023, money that was separate from the esports arena, but allows the training of 675 people and growth of 125 companies by 2028, supporting Canada's $5.5 billion gaming industry.

"Calgary's game development community has been building mass for years," says Mike Lohaus, Manager of Bow Valley College's Digital Entertainment Nexus. "It's inevitable that before long, some team of creators will hit it big. This space means students don't have to leave the province to succeed in esports."

The esports arena project was funded by the college and forms a key pillar of the Alberta Esports Strategy.

"The opening of this arena is a game-changing moment, igniting a wave of growth and investment in Calgary's digital media and entertainment arts sector," says Luke Azevedo, Vice-President – Creative Industries, Operations and Film Commissioner with Calgary Economic Development.

OCIF's investment will enable access to cutting-edge programs in 3D animation, game development, esports, virtual reality, podcasting and more. This strategic funding is set to drive innovation, expand career opportunities, and foster entrepreneurial ventures in the creative sector, while also serving as a catalyst for economic growth and diversification across the region.

"We're driving disruptive growth by thinking beyond traditional industries. The opening of BVC's esports arena is a prime example of how we're fostering innovation and capturing investment in sectors that are reshaping the future of our economy," said Brad Parry, President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development and CEO, OCIF.

About Bow Valley College

Bow Valley College is the largest college in the Calgary area, with over 15,000 students. We focus on preparing our graduates for in-demand jobs across Canada. Our graduates contribute to the economy and community through careers in business, entertainment arts, technology, health care, social services, and more. We are proud to be named one of Alberta's Top 80 employers and one of Canada's Top 50 research colleges. Our innovative applied research, focused on health and health technology, educational technology, and social innovation, is helping shape the future of college education. Learn more about the opportunities we create for students, employees, and our province at bowvalleycollege.ca.

Esports Arena Fact Sheet

The arena cost approximately $5 million to build and equip, including $1 million in computer, simulator and broadcast technology. Direct funding came from Bow Valley College's capital improvement and reserve fund budgets.

The esports arena is approximately 3500sq. ft (325sq. m)

There are 40 individual gaming stations connected with 10,500 ft of cable – roughly 3.2kms.

Holds up to 70 people for events with additional large screen spectator space in the adjacent Market area

Includes a variety of accessibility devices to enable maximum inclusion

State-of-the-art broadcast booth allows game play, commentary/analysis and live shots from the arena to be streamed or broadcast anywhere in the world in real time

Separate, fully integrated Shoutcast booth

Cutting edge, highly intense immersive driving simulator offers a hyper-realistic experience that mimics real-world driving conditions with stunning precision.

Dedicated training room for team play, coaching and coordination

The arena will be used by Bow Valley College's Accelerator program, supporting a minimum of 18 companies each year in building their products and services, and taking ideas to market. Currently there are 20 businesses enrolled in the Fall 2024 accelerator term.

Accelerators can include game developers, content creators, coaching and league businesses

