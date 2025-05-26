Lights, camera, VFX, and action! Bow Valley College enters a new era with its Digital Entertainment Nexus Production Hub

Bow Valley College unveiled its 3,560 square foot Digital Entertainment Nexus Production Hub at its downtown campus Post this

"This Production Hub is a significant investment in the creative and digital industries that will benefit high calibre film and TV productions as well as independent creators. A recent blockbuster production shot just outside our college brought a new level of excitement to our city, and we want to build upon that energy. Our contributions to this ecosystem affirm that Bow Valley College is a catalyst for innovation and growth," said Dr. Misheck Mwaba, President and CEO of Bow Valley College.

Bow Valley College Centre for Entertainment Arts students will also take advantage of the studio, training locally to be on-set and studio ready for production and post-production careers.

The Production Hub will generate revenue for the college and help boost a rapidly growing sector.

"The opening of Bow Valley College's Production Hub marks a milestone for Calgary's creative economy. This state-of-the-art facility equips local talent with Hollywood-grade tools and strengthens our city's reputation as a centre of innovation in film, television, gaming, and digital storytelling. By investing in creative industries and next-generation technology, we are driving economic diversification and creating meaningful opportunities for Calgarians to build rewarding careers right here at home," said Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary.

The Digital Entertainment Nexus, including the Production Hub and Calgary's first Esports Arena and Indie Ignition Business Accelerator, is also supported by the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF). In 2023, Bow Valley College received a $5.5 million grant from OCIF.

"The launch of Bow Valley College's Production Hub marks another major step forward in building out Calgary's Digital Entertainment Nexus and cementing our position as a global player in the creative economy. With support from the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, it's unlocking new opportunities for creators, companies, and innovation to thrive right here in Calgary. This is exactly the kind of bold, future-focused investment that fuels economic diversification and reinforces our city as a destination for digital and creative innovation," said Brad Parry, CEO of the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund and President and CEO of Calgary Economic Development.

Production Hub features

The soundstage includes a large wrap-around screen – or volume wall – that allows characters to interact with virtual environments.

Motion capture (mocap) records movements and applies them to a 3D model. Its availability fulfills a need in the local gaming, animation, film and television industries. Sports teams also use mocap to improve player performance. The addition of this technology is thanks – in part – to an Applied Research Tools and Instruments (ARTI) grant.

A post-production/incubation space provides room to develop content, collaborate, and create special effects.

The dailies room is decked out with sound and color calibration tools to review and adjust a project as it is being filmed. We are the only studio in Calgary with an immersive audio sound room, and one of just a few in Canada.

About Bow Valley College

Bow Valley College is Calgary's college with local impact and global reach, serving more than 15,000 students. We launch our students by preparing them for in-demand jobs through high-quality, future-oriented education. We advance our graduates into careers in healthcare, technology, business, entertainment arts, social services, and more, contributing to our economy and community. We evolve our students through work-integrated learning, upskilling, and reskilling. Proud to be named one of Canada's Top 50 research colleges, our applied research focuses on health and educational technology, and social innovation. Home to the Digital Entertainment Nexus, Calgary's first esports arena, and the Bears varsity team, Bow Valley College is celebrating 60 years of student success. Learn more about the opportunities we create at bowvalleycollege.ca.

