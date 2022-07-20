The Government of Canada has contributed over $15.1 million to the project. Yukon is contributing approximately $7.6 million, and the City of Whitehorse is contributing $1 million.

Located at 704 Main Street, the new mixed-use 6-storey building will have integrated supports, including employment and training support, a medical room to address health needs of residents, and accessibility features to allow residents with disabilities to live in comfort. The building will also include 8 market-rate condominiums, a café, retail space, office space, and a lounge for people to gather and hold workshops.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I am thrilled to see the successful completion of this ambitious development at 704 Main Street. With capacity to help 45 people in need, this housing project will play a vital role in providing affordable rental options for persons with disabilities living in Whitehorse. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our government's 10-year, $72+ billion National Housing Strategy is working to build affordable homes for those who need them the most – including those with disabilities and at-risk of homelessness. Today's announcement in Whitehorse will provide community members with access to new homes that are safe, stable, and accessible. There truly is nothing more important than having a place to call home. Today's announcement is just one example of how we're working to make a difference for those in need across Yukon." – Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"In 2018, the City of Whitehorse contributed $1 million to the Cornerstone project and while our community continues to deal with housing affordability, this project is an example of what is possible when a community works together towards creative solutions. We are so proud to see this project become a reality and look forward to seeing more projects like this take root in the community." – Laura Cabott, Mayor of Whitehorse

"The National Housing Strategy made the dream of affordable and supportive housing in Whitehorse a reality for Opportunities Yukon. Together with CMHC, Yukon Housing and the City of Whitehorse, Cornerstone is now permanent housing for 45 individuals who have experienced homelessness, unsafe or inadequate housing and for some, they will receive the supports to live their best lives in a safe, respectable and affordable environment. This housing brings stability, diversity and community to its tenants while providing an inclusive environment where the tenants can thrive, achieve their personal goals and become active in their community." – Jillian Hardie, Executive Director of Opportunities Yukon

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF plans to:

, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media Contacts, Daniele Medlej, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]