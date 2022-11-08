GIBSONS, BC, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Middle-income residents in the Town of Gibsons will soon have access to more affordable housing.

Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and the Honourable Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction and MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast, alongside Town of Gibsons Mayor Silas White and Mike Alsop, President Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Society, announced an investment of over $15M to construct 40 affordable rental homes in the Town of Gibsons.

Located at 571 Shaw Road, the four-storey building is a partnership between the Government of Canada, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Province of BC, through BC Housing, the Town of Gibsons and the Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Society (SCAHS). The homes include a mix of bachelor, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with nine units completely accessible and the remaining 31 adaptable to suit individual needs. The project will be owned and operated by the Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Society.

The federal government is contributing $2.6 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), and the Province of B.C. is contributing approximately $10.4 million in low-interest financing through the HousingHub, as well as approximately $1.6 million in combined grant funding ($1.5 million form the Federal BC Priorities Housing Initiative, and $134,000 from the Housing Endowment Fund). Additionally, SCAHS is contributing approximately $583,000 in funding, and The Town of Gibsons is providing $365,000 from its Affordable Housing Reserve Fund and will lease the land, valued at approximately $2.98 million at a nominal rate.

The development will also include a children's play area, shared patio space and a community garden. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2023.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is committed to working with communities like the Town of Gibsons to ensure families and seniors have access to housing that meets their needs. By investing in affordable housing, we are helping more Canadians to remain and thrive in their communities. This is our government's National Housing Strategy at work" – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"By investing in affordable housing projects in Gibsons and across the country, we are building inclusive and accessible housing for those that need it the most. Thanks to the combined efforts of our determined partners, this project will help address the housing shortage we see on the Sunshine Coast, by supporting families, seniors and residents while contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community. Our government will continue working to deliver investments like this so that everyone across Canada has a safe and affordable place to call home." – Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country

"This new 40-unit project will bring much needed affordable homes for families, seniors, and people in Gibsons. By helping to finance this building, our government is providing a valuable affordable housing resource for people on the Sunshine Coast. Housing developments like this help towns like Gibsons continue to grow and contribute to a vibrant, stronger B.C." – The Honourable Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction and MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast.

"Our Shaw Road project will be a great start to supplying affordable homes to people living and working on the Sunshine Coast. We could not have made it this far without the leadership of the Town of Gibsons, BC Housing, and CMHC and the hard work of our board and our partners at New Commons Development." – Mike Alsop, Past President, Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Society.

"This project goes back eight years to when Council partnered with an earlier incarnation of the Housing Society to identify Town land for affordable housing. Going back further, we recognize the Christenson family for selling this land to the Town at under-market value for public use. We are grateful to the Society for their perseverance, and to BC Housing and the federal government for making this vision happen. These 40 units will make a significant impact on our community." – Mayor Silas White, Town of Gibsons

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF plans to:

, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. HousingHub was created in 2018 and works with communities and developers, both non- profit and private sector, to increase the supply of rental housing and homeownership options for middle-income British Columbians.

Through HousingHub, the Province makes low-cost financing available to developers and non-profit partners to build new housing via loans with lower interest rates than would otherwise be available. The developers and non-profit partners commit to pass construction-cost savings on to prospective tenants and homeowners through more affordable rents and homeownership opportunities.

This project is part of B.C.'s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 36,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including more than 158 new affordable homes in Gibsons .

