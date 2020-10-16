GIMLI, MB, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Construction is nearly complete on a new $12.9 million affordable housing project in Gimli for seniors who want to live independently in their community while enjoying the natural beauty of the region, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social development and Manitoba Families Minister Heather Stefanson and announced today.

Recognizing the importance of affordable housing for seniors in the community, the Rural Municipality of Gimli donated the land and has been involved throughout the design process. The RM will help offset property taxes for the complex for the next 10 years.

The new Gimli Seniors' Residence will be a four-storey, 48,000-sq.-ft. complex featuring 40 one-bedroom and two-bedroom rental units. The affordable, independent-living complex for people aged 55 plus will be conveniently located next to a seniors centre and other amenities to help keep residents active and connected to the community.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Senior citizens have brought so many contributions to our society that making sure that they have a safe and affordable home is one way to give back to them. Now more than ever, it is important that we come together to support our seniors. This is why our government is proud to support projects such as this one." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"This is an important milestone for the community, for Manitoba seniors and for our government. Strategic investments like this will make an incredible difference in the lives of seniors who live in Gimli, ensuring they have another affordable housing option that is close to their families, community organizations and services they rely on." – The Honourable Heather Stefanson, Manitoba Minister for Housing

"The RM of Gimli is very grateful to the provincial and federal governments for their support. Without them, this important housing project would not have happened. This will be an important addition to our community and will benefit many seniors who want to call Gimli home." – Lynn Greenberg, Mayor, Rural Municipality of Gimli

"This project means that 40 more families can choose Gimli as the place they would like to live. We started our work with many stakeholders in 2011. Today, we have the privilege of naming the apartment complex built by the federal and provincial governments and supported by the RM of Gimli." – Lina Allegro, President, Gimli Seniors' Residence group

This project is funded through the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH).

Some units will offer accessible features to support seniors who may have mobility issues, ensuring they can continue to live in the community. It will also offer a shared multi-purpose room, common room, kitchen and outdoor patio for tenants.

All units will be available at affordable rates.

Community support for the project has been led by the Gimli Seniors' Residence (GSR) group. Once it is complete, the Manitoba government will retain ownership of the building and will establish a sponsor-management arrangement with the GSR group to handle the operations of the property.

Since 2011 and to March 2019 , most of the federal funding for affordable housing have been provided through the IAH.

, most of the federal funding for affordable housing have been provided through the IAH. Under the IAH, provinces and territories are responsible for choosing the programs they design and deliver, and also has the flexibility to invest in a range of affordable housing programs in order to meet local needs and pressures.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55+ billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55+ billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

