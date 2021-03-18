GUELPH, ON, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada is partnering with St. Joseph's Housing Corporation at St. Joseph's Health Centre Guelph to support the housing needs of seniors in Guelph.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, alongside Mike Harris, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga, Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph, Kelly Linton, Warden of Wellington County, and Brendan Lane, Chair of the Board of Directors for St. Joseph's Housing Corporation, announced the Silver Maple Seniors Community is receiving $38.9 million in funding from the federal government, and an additional $2.9 million in joint federal-provincial funding.

This funding is being delivered through CMHC's National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), which supports new and revitalization construction of mixed-income, mixed-tenure, and mixed-use affordable housing. The NHCF is a key pillar of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS). The joint federal-provincial funding is being provided through the Investment in Affordable Housing, Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative and Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative programs.

The Silver Maple Seniors Community, being developed in partnership with Amico Affiliates, will include a 7-storey apartment building with a total of 115 units designed to help seniors live independently.

St. Joseph's Housing Corporation is providing and operating non-profit seniors' residential accommodation along with associated recreation, education, cultural activities and other programs. St. Joseph's Housing Corporation currently operates The Residences of St. Joseph's, an 80-unit affordable housing apartment building for seniors at St. Joseph's Health Centre Guelph.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through investments like this right here in Guelph our Government is helping create new jobs and stimulate the economy, while providing access to safe, affordable homes the meet the needs of Canada's seniors. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Through the National Housing Strategy, our Government is prioritizing Canadians in the most housing need, including seniors. These investments make a big difference in building a more sustainable future by increasing the supply of more affordable and accessible homes. This announcement today of 115 new units, designed for independent senior living, is wonderful news for the seniors in our community that will move into these safe and supportive homes." – Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph

"I'm proud that all levels of government are working together to provide seniors with safe, accessible and affordable homes in Guelph, and across Ontario. It is projects like Silver Maple Seniors Community that make a real difference in our communities." – Mike Harris, Member of Provincial Parliament, Kitchener–Conestoga

"The City of Guelph is proud to be a partner in this project. Today's funding will help us meet the urgent need for affordable, safe, and comfortable housing for seniors in our community. I want to thank the Governments of Canada and Ontario for their funding support, and all the partners for their tremendous collaborative effort." – Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the importance of having a place to call home. The County of Wellington is committed to working with our partners to create appropriate, safe and affordable housing for the residents we serve. The Silver Maple Seniors Community Project will include 115 units, 65 of which will be affordable housing, for our senior population. This mixed-income, mixed-use approach ensures the development will have ongoing financial viability to continue to support our community's seniors." – Kelly Linton, Warden of Wellington County

"We are deeply grateful to our government funding partners who are making the Silver Maple Seniors Community project a reality: the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the City of Guelph, and the County of Wellington, as well as our development and construction partner Amico Affiliates. Thanks to them, the Silver Maple Seniors Community will provide affordable, accessible housing to seniors including people living with disabilities in an environment where seniors can feel safe, comfortable and independent." – Brendan Lane, Chair, Board of Directors for St. Joseph's Housing Corporation at St. Joseph's Health Centre Guelph

"Congratulations to St. Joseph's Housing Corporation (Guelph) for its vision and determination, to the City of Guelph and the County of Wellington for their support and commitment to this project and to CMHC for this program initiative and the leadership and funding that makes projects like this one possible. The representatives of these organizations are dedicated and relentless when bringing projects to fruition. Well done! Also a thank you to the neighbourhood for welcoming us and for the understanding and support that has been shown. Amico is very proud to be part of such a worthwhile and transformational project." – Cindy Prince, Vice President of Amico Affiliates

Quick facts:

$2,320,395 of the $38.9 million in loans will be forgivable.





of the in loans will be forgivable. 56.52% of the new units will be affordable, for a total of 65 units.





20% of the units will meet NHCF accessibility requirements, for a total of 23 units.





The project aims to reduce energy consumption and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 27.10% and 30.20% respectively over the 2015 NECB.





With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.





, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.





will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.





Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.





