SAINT JOHN, NB, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery, as Canadian communities—including low-income women are still having trouble finding safe and affordable housing.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, along with the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, on behalf the Honourable Bruce Fitch, Minister of Social Development, announced a $1.33 million investment from the federal government to build the Unified Saint John Housing Co-operative's Victoria Street building that includes 14 housing units primarily intended for low-income women, including women with children.

This investment by the Government of Canada was made possible by the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF).

The Province of New Brunswick is also participating in the project by providing a forgivable loan of $480,000 and rent supplements for 12 of the units to ensure the tenants do not pay more than 30% of their total household income in rent.

Unified Saint John Housing Co-operative's Victoria Street building, a three-storey building, is designed to achieve a minimum of 25.02% decrease in energy intensity and 33.08% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions relative to the requirements of the 2015 National Energy Code for Buildings or the 2015 National Building Code.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, our government is investing in affordable housing here in Saint John and across Canada to help create jobs and improve quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to today's announcement, low-income individuals and families in Saint John now have access to affordable homes. This is the National Housing Strategy in action." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"This investment from the Government of Canada's National Housing Co-investment Fund is improving the quality of life for the women and their children who call USJ Victoria Commons their home and has made our city a better place to live. When people have a secure and stable home, they gain the confidence they need to succeed and fulfill their potential." – Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay

"Our government believes New Brunswickers deserve access to an affordable, safe, suitable and comfortable home within an inclusive community. It is a key component of our efforts to develop vibrant and sustainable communities in our province. That is why we are pleased to invest in this important affordable housing project in Saint John and provide new rent supplement units, including accessible units, for the benefit of low income individuals for the next 20 years." – The Honourable Bruce Fitch, Minister of Social Development

"This project is a great example of momentum that builds when a group of people with similar interests get together to work towards the same goal. The impact that Unified Saint John Housing Co-op along with their partners have had in this neighbourhood is lasting. This 14 unit building is the jewel that will anchor neighbourhood revitalization for years to come." – Lynn Wood, President of the Board of Directors, Unified Saint John Housing Co-operative

Quick facts:

The $1.33 million NHCF funding was attributed in the form of:

A $91,251 forgivable loan, and

forgivable loan, and

A $1.24 million low cost loan.





The project will be required to maintain affordable rents for the 12 units for at least 20 years.





The building's common area is barrier free and 5 units are accessible.





Part-time integrated support and services for the tenants is offered on-site by Housing Alternatives Inc.





Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.





Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.





To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 proposes to provide an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and to reallocate $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.





In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under NHCF is proposed to be advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence.





Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.





To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

