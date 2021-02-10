Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Josephine Pon, Seniors and Housing Minister for Alberta, celebrated the grand opening of the new Clover Bar Lodge. The governments of Alberta and Canada provided $32.4 million for the Clover Bar Lodge project.

The new Clover Bar Lodge replaces the original lodge property with modernized amenities and greater capacity with 144 one-bedroom units.

The total project created approximately 237 jobs.

Alberta's Recovery Plan is a bold, ambitious long-term strategy to build, diversify, and create tens of thousands of jobs now. By building schools, roads and other core infrastructure, we are benefiting our communities.

By diversifying our economy and attracting investment, we are putting Canadians across Alberta on a path for a generation of growth. Everyone came together to save lives by flattening the curve and now we must do the same to save livelihoods, grow and thrive.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Investments like this one right here in Sherwood Park for Clover Bar Lodge demonstrate our Government's commitment to providing access to safe, affordable homes for well-deserving seniors, while helping create good middle-class jobs and stimulate the economy." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"The beautiful, modern Clover Bar development will help meet the needs of seniors in Sherwood Park now and for years to come. Alberta's government is working hard to address the need for affordable seniors housing in our communities." – Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

"Alberta's government is keeping their promise to support new affordable housing for seniors in Sherwood Park. The new Clover Bar Lodge will be an asset to our community and to our resident seniors." – Jordan Walker, MLA, Sherwood Park

"The opening of the new Clover Bar Lodge is a success for Strathcona County and will allow seniors to live safe and independently within their own community. We are excited to see this project complete and residents moving in. Council would like to thank all involved in making this project a reality for those who live there or in future will call the lodge home." – Rod Frank, mayor, Strathcona County

"Our goal was to build a new lodge that would be a modern, safe, and comfortable home for seniors in need of affordable supportive housing. The entire building was designed with wellness, community, and comfort in mind. We are proud that the collaboration between Shunda, Berry Architecture, and Heartland Housing Foundation leadership ensured that we were able to bring this project to the finish line – despite the pandemic – on time and within budget. We would like to thank our funders from all levels of government, as well as our philanthropic supporters, for making this possible, and to our staff and residents for their enthusiasm and co-operation throughout the process." – Nancy Simmonds, CEO, Heartland Housing Foundation

Quick facts:

Since 2011 and to March 2019 , most of the federal funding for affordable housing has been provided through the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH).

, most of the federal funding for affordable housing has been provided through the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH). Under the Investment in Affordable Housing, provinces and territories are responsible for choosing the programs they design and deliver, and also has the flexibility to invest in a range of affordable housing programs to meet local needs and pressures.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement. The NHS supports the most vulnerable Canadians, which includes women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, those experiencing homelessness, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2+, young adults, racialized groups including Black Canadians, and recent immigrants and refugees.

