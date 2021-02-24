The six-storey wood frame building with above ground parking will be located at 555 Fuller Ave. and Bertram Street, in the heart of downtown. The building will provide a mix of unit types, from studio to two-bedrooms. The entire building has been designed to meet universal design standards and eight units will be fully accessible for persons with disabilities. All units in the building will be rented at below market rates.

The land is owned by the City of Kelowna, which is providing it for use on a long-term lease. Pathways Abilities Society will manage the site.

The new building will be called Hadgraft Wilson Place in recognition of two families who were strong advocates for persons with disabilities and have provided extensive support to the society.

Construction is underway and the building is expected to open in fall 2022.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Investments like this one right here in Downtown Kelowna demonstrates our Government's commitment to providing access to safe, affordable homes for singles, seniors, families and persons with disabilities, while helping create good middle-class jobs and stimulate the economy." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"These 68 new affordable, high quality homes will help make life better for people in Kelowna. Together with our partners, we are building homes that people can afford in Kelowna and throughout B.C." – David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing.

"A vibrant community requires housing of all types and price points. This development will not only increase the amount of affordable housing in City, but also supports the City's Official Community Plan and the desire for a more dense, walkable downtown core." – Colin Basran, Mayor, City of Kelowna

"Pathways Abilities Society is very excited that our Fuller Avenue project has come to fruition. The new building, Hadgraft Wilson Place, will create more affordable homes for people living in our community. We are grateful for the opportunity work with our many community partners including the City of Kelowna and BC Housing." – Charisse Daley, executive director, Pathways Abilities Society

Quick facts:

This building is being developed on the traditional territory of the Syilx (Okanagan) Peoples.

The Government of Canada is providing $2.48 million towards the project through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF).

is providing towards the project through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF). The Government of British Columbia is contributing $3.75 million from the Investment in Housing Innovation Fund and $3.95 million from the Deepening Affordability Fund.

is contributing from the Investment in Housing Innovation Fund and from the Deepening Affordability Fund. Without the additional the Deepening Affordability investment, the rents would have been more than $200 a month higher.

a month higher. The federal and provincial governments are also providing joint funding of $2.45 million from the Investment in Affordable Housing Fund.

from the Investment in Affordable Housing Fund. With a budget of $13.2 billion , NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

, NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement. Since 2017, the B.C. government has taken steps to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes, including the largest investment in housing affordability in B.C.'s history - $7 billion over 10 years.

over 10 years. Through a 30-point housing plan launched in 2018, the provincial government is working with partners to deliver 114,000 affordable homes over 10 years. The plan has also introduced new measures aimed at curbing speculative demand that has driven up the cost of living.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

A map showing the location of all announced provincially-funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Mikaela Harrison, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Leonard Catling, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Ministry of Attorney General and Responsible for Housing, Media Relations, 778 678-1572; BC Housing, Media Relations, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

