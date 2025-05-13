Neutrinos Wins Major Deal with a Fortune 500 Life Insurer for AI Underwriting Transformation

AI-powered platform to power life insurance business units across 8 countries

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Neutrinos, a leader in AI-powered intelligent automation for insurers, today announced a landmark engagement with a global Fortune 500 life insurance carrier to digitize and transform their new business underwriting operations across eight countries.

Spanning both retail and high-net-worth (HNW) segments including Whole Life, Universal Life, and Critical Illness. The insurer will leverage Neutrinos' platform to unify fragmented intake journeys, apply AI driven risk assessment, and achieve first-time-right (FTR) capabilities and outcomes, leading to faster, more accurate and deeply personalized experiences for customers and advisors.

"This partnership represents a bold step forward in reimagining how underwriting works. We're not just automating the process, but elevating it," said Samik Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder of Neutrinos. "For retail, it's about speed, simplicity, and omni-channel precision. For HNW, it's about orchestrating rich data, expert judgment, and intelligent systems to deliver concierge-grade advisory experiences at digital scale."

This shift positions the insurer to lead in a market where consumers and advisors demand speed and nuance especially in high-value, relationship-led sales.

The Neutrinos intelligent automation platform delivers speed, precision, and personalization at scale for life insurance servicing and the unique needs of agent-led, relationship-driven sales, making it a strategic asset for transforming insurance at the core of the enterprise.

About Neutrinos:

Neutrinos is the leading AI-powered intelligent automation platform purpose-built for the insurance industry. At the core of our offering is the industry's most advanced agentic AI composer and orchestrator, designed specifically to automate and optimize complex, end-to-end insurance processes. From underwriting and claims to distribution, our platform empowers insurers with deep domain expertise, intelligent automation, and pre-built accelerators to drive faster innovation, operational efficiency, and seamless omni-channel experiences. Learn more at www.neutrinos.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532156/Neutrinos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Neutrinos