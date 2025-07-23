Neutrinos Launches AI Agent Library

Enterprise-ready library of 50+ AI agents purpose-built for insurance industry complexities

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Neutrinos , a leader in AI-powered intelligent automation for insurers, today announced the release of its AI Agent Library, designed to help insurers operationalize artificial intelligence across claims, underwriting, servicing, and distribution.

Neutrinos supports insurers through the entire implementation journey, helping discover opportunities for agent adoption, design multi-agent workflows, build and integrate agents, and scale AI deployments with governance and observability. Delivered through the Neutrinos intelligent automation platform, the library enables agentic AI orchestration at scale.

"For insurers looking to get started with agentic AI, this library delivers a fast, scalable, frictionless on-ramp," said Samik Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder of Neutrinos. "Whether these are your first AI agents or you've already built some in-house or with other partners, the Neutrinos platform works alongside them. This library of agents reflects real-world insurance use cases and gives teams a practical, enterprise-grade foundation to deploy context-aware, governed AI without starting from scratch."

Neutrinos AI Agent Library includes purpose-built models for insurance value streams across:

Claims Automation: Deploy AI agents to orchestrate intake, verify claims data, and support adjudicators with context-aware decisions.

Deploy AI agents to orchestrate intake, verify claims data, and support adjudicators with context-aware decisions. Underwriting & Risk Assessment: Model risk, analyze documents, and recommend next best actions.

Model risk, analyze documents, and recommend next best actions. Fraud Detection & Adjudication Support: Detect anomalies, validate evidence, and flag risk signals in real time.

Detect anomalies, validate evidence, and flag risk signals in real time. Customer Communication & Engagement: Support context-aware interactions across the policyholder lifecycle.

Support context-aware interactions across the policyholder lifecycle. Medical & Document Intelligence: Classify, extract, and analyze unstructured data across both underwriting and claims processes.

Classify, extract, and analyze unstructured data across both underwriting and claims processes. Distribution Support & Compliance: Support case collaboration, agent oversight, and audit-readiness.

"Insurers can introduce AI agents at any point in the business process, automating manual tasks or accelerating time to value, with seamless handshakes to legacy or modern platforms, minimizing disruption to existing systems," added Ghosh.

About Neutrinos: Neutrinos is the leading AI-powered intelligent automation platform purpose-built for the insurance industry. At the core of our offering is the industry's most advanced agentic AI composer and orchestrator, designed specifically to automate and optimize complex, end-to-end insurance processes. From underwriting and claims to distribution, our platform empowers insurers with deep domain expertise, intelligent automation, and pre-built accelerators to drive faster innovation, operational efficiency, and seamless omni-channel experiences. Learn more at www.neutrinos.com and follow Neutrinos on LinkedIn.

