Neutrinos Selected by Prudential Financial Inc. to Help Expand Access to Life Insurance Products in the U.S.

New technology vendor agreement with Simplified Solutions organization of PFI's Individual Life Insurance business designed to reach U.S. mass middle market consumers

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE , May 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Neutrinos announced today its latest technology vendor agreement, partnering to support the Simplified Solutions organization of U.S. based Prudential Financial Inc.'s (PFI) Individual Life Insurance business. Through this agreement, the Simplified Solutions team will leverage Neutrinos' AI-driven platform as an end-to-end digital experience for individuals and families to obtain life insurance solutions from Simplified Solutions' growing network of embedded U.S. distribution partners.

"We're honored to support PFI Simplified Solutions in transforming and expanding how insurance offerings are distributed," said Ramya Babu, co-founder and president, U.S. Business at Neutrinos. "Our AI-powered automation platform enables touchless operations and intelligent servicing at scale, helping Prudential serve new customer segments with unmatched speed, efficiency, and personalization."

Leveraging the Neutrinos platform allows Simplified Solutions to transform its digital ecosystem and provide streamlined buying experiences for customers affiliated with its network of embedded distribution partners. This is a key strategic step forward in Simplified Solutions' phased start-up approach for growth and long-term success.

Currently, there are 102 million adults in the U.S. who believe that they lack or need more life insurance, according to the latest Insurance Barometer Study by LIMRA and Life Happens. Simplified Solutions is helping to close this insurance coverage gap by establishing embedded distribution partnerships that expand access for more individuals — particularly those who are not doing business within the traditional insurance space.

The collaboration between Simplified Solutions and Neutrinos brings together next-generation solutions and a differentiated approach for reaching underserved markets with simpler, lower-cost life insurance products that are quick and easy to obtain.

"At its core, this venture is about meeting customers where they are and providing opportunities to get insured in digital environments they already trust and use," added Babu.

About Neutrinos:

Neutrinos is the leading AI-powered intelligent automation platform purpose-built for the insurance industry. At the core of our offering is the industry's most advanced agentic AI composer and orchestrator, designed specifically to automate and optimize complex, end-to-end insurance processes. From underwriting and claims to distribution, our platform empowers insurers with deep domain expertise, intelligent automation, and pre-built accelerators to drive faster innovation, operational efficiency, and seamless omni-channel experiences. Learn more at www.neutrinos.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532156/5329573/Neutrinos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Neutrinos