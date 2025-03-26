Neutrinos Unveils New Underwriting Automation Suite for Life, Annuities & Health Insurance

Newly released suite of accelerators empowers insurers to drive efficiency, accuracy, and smarter decision-making

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Neutrinos, a leading technology company that powers intelligent automation, purpose-built for insurers, has launched its Underwriting Automation Suite. This new suite is designed to accelerate underwriting workflows, enable smarter risk assessment, scale operations, and boost productivity.

Built specifically for life, annuities, and health insurance, the Neutrinos Underwriting Automation Suite extends the capabilities of the Neutrinos Intelligent Automation Platform, increasing Straight-Through Processing (STP) rates by 20-35% and cutting underwriting costs per policy by 30-50%. With AI-driven automation, insurers can improve policy retention by 10-15%, lower decline rates, and reduce Not Taken Up (NTU) rates by 20-30%, resulting in faster policy issuance. The suite accelerates new business workflows, enabling seamless, data-driven operations with customizable integrations to underwriting engines, real-time analytics, and intuitive dashboards. Capabilities include:

Smart Intake & Verification Hub – Uses Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) to classify documents, extract key data, and validate identity (KYC/Due Diligence), detecting missing or incorrect submissions, reducing NIGO rates and accelerating underwriting approvals.

– Uses Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) to classify documents, extract key data, and validate identity (KYC/Due Diligence), detecting missing or incorrect submissions, reducing NIGO rates and accelerating underwriting approvals. Auto Underwriting Engine – Enhances decision-making with AI-powered risk scoring and no-code business rules.

– Enhances decision-making with AI-powered risk scoring and no-code business rules. Smart Work Allocation – Dynamically distributes tasks, balancing workloads to improve speed and accuracy.

– Dynamically distributes tasks, balancing workloads to improve speed and accuracy. 360° Underwriting Workbench – Provides centralized risk views, real-time insights, and AI-assisted decision support.

– Provides centralized risk views, real-time insights, and AI-assisted decision support. Enhanced Document Requirements Management (EDRM) – Automates post-application processes to reduce delays and streamline document handling.

"Underwriting has always been a data-driven discipline, but today's scale and complexity demand new approaches. AI and automation enable insurers to process vast amounts of information more effectively, improving risk assessment while freeing underwriters to focus on high-value decisions that drive profitability," said Samik Ghosh, CEO & Co-Founder of Neutrinos.

About Neutrinos: Neutrinos is a technology company that automates business processes for insurance enterprises. The Neutrinos AI-infused intelligent automation platform includes everything needed to design, automate, and optimize complex processes end to end. Our holistic insurance expertise, intelligent automation platform, and pre-built accelerators, help leading insurers accelerate their enterprise reinvention across underwriting, claims, and distribution – resulting in faster growth and superior omni-channel experiences. To learn more go to www.neutrinos.com

