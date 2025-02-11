Neutrinos Introduces Agentic AI Composer, Powering Enterprise-wide AI Transformation for Insurance

New AI agents can autonomously think, learn, and problem-solve, thereby improving insurers' decision-making, operations, and customer engagement.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Neutrinos , a leading technology company that powers intelligent automation for enterprises, today unveiled its AI Agent Composer, designed to help insurers build and deploy AI agents that assist in decision-making, automate complex tasks, and collaborate with human teams. Neutrinos believes the time is now for insurance organizations to move beyond rigid chatbots and fragmented systems, and accelerate automation by embracing autonomous, context-aware agents that learn and adapt in real-time.

Using an AI-led intuitive visual composer, business users can set up rules, data pipelines, and agentic workflows through an AI-led intuitive visual composer without requiring deep technical expertise. These AI agents can be deployed across business workflows, end-user automation, employee support, endpoint orchestration, incident and service requests, and case management. According to a recent Gartner study , by 2028, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, up from less than 1% in 2024, enabling 15% of day-to-day work decisions to be made autonomously.

Neutrinos combines domain-specific LLMs and intelligent automation capabilities to empower insurers to rapidly design and deploy agentic AI capabilities. For insurers seeking oversight, Neutrinos AI agents can operate in a supervised "co-pilot" mode, requiring minimal human input to approve critical actions. For enterprises ready to move further, agents can switch to fully autonomous mode - tackling tasks with minimal human oversight.

"Agentic AI is gaining momentum, with industry leaders investing in advancing automation for greater productivity and improved customer experience," said Suresh Chandrasekharan, Co-founder & Chief Technology Officer at Neutrinos. "We are bringing AI to accelerate automation in real-world insurance use cases such as claims management, underwriting, and customer interactions, and are automating entire end-to-end processes and orchestrating workflows seamlessly for faster and more accurate service."

