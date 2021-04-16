The recall is due to the potential that DRUMSTICK Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones may contain small traces of dairy (whey protein). To date, one consumer complaint has been received on one batch of DRUMSTICK Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones (batch 10530375) but we are also voluntarily recalling the DRUMSTICK Caramel Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones out of an abundance of caution.

Affected product in Canada:

Although our investigation is ongoing, including a full review of our rigorous quality practices and an assessment of ingredients provided by our suppliers, we decided to take immediate action and remove the product from the marketplace.

We have been working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and communicated our decision to recall these products. We are immediately informing our customers who received these products and arranging for them be removed from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased these products and who have a dairy allergy, should contact Consumer Services for reimbursement and then dispose of the product. The contact information is as follows:

Phone: 1-800-387 4636 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST

Email: [email protected] from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST

SOURCE Nestle Canada Inc.

For further information: Nestlé Media Line (416) 218-2688 or [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.corporate.nestle.ca/

