"In Quebec, more than 600,000 people need food assistance. Every month. Each day, we are touched by the generosity of individuals and companies. While the impacts of the pandemic and the rising cost of living are still being felt, there is great pressure on our organization to continue to distribute a significant amount of food to people in need, across the province," says Martin Munger, Executive Director of Food Banks of Quebec.

In-store displays featuring eligible Carnation, Turtles, After Eight, Quality Street products are currently available at grocery and retail stores across Quebec and available until December 25, 2021. This holiday season also celebrates the re-launch of the proudly prepared in Canada, Carnation Hot Chocolate with a new look, sustainability sourced ingredients, and the removal of artificial flavours. Contest details can be found at: https://www.faitavecnestle.ca/bonheur-a-partager



About Food Banks of Quebec

For more than 30 years, the network of Food Banks of Quebec has supported and represented across Quebec 19 Moissons, 13 Associates and 1,200 local community organizations affiliated with its members serving more than 600,000 hungry people each month. The network pools resources, expertise and information to provide adequate assistance to vulnerable persons in need and to do so equitably in every region of the province.

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé in Canada locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands. Its 3,700+ employees in locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca.

