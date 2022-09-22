NESPRESSO'S GREEN BAG SOLUTION IS NOW AVAILABLE IN GRANDE PRAIRIE

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Nespresso Canada is pleased to announce the launch of its Green Bag recycling solution in Grande Prairie, Alberta. Nespresso Club Members residing in the City of Grande Prairie will now have access to this recycling solution through a partnership with Aquatera Utilities Inc.

Contributing to the sustainable development targets of Grande Prairie

Grande Prairie represents the first municipality in Alberta to adopt the Green Bag solution. Over 600 municipalities across Canada participate in the Green Bag program. This is a simple and effective collection solution to recycle Nespresso aluminum capsules and help municipalities meet their sustainability targets. "We are excited for the first launch of our innovative recycling solution in Alberta. Since the beginning of 2020, approximately 200 additional municipalities have been able to take advantage of the Green Bag solution, making recycling Nespresso capsules as easy as possible for our customers. This solution is also aligned with the concept of extended producer responsibility while allowing us to reduce the environmental footprint of our operations," said Audrey Rzasa, Operations Vice-President, Nespresso Canada.

The Green Bag solution allows citizens of Grande Prairie to place their used aluminum Nespresso capsules in a fully recyclable green bag and then place them beside or on top their blue bag at the curb. In addition to curbside collection, a drop-off point will also be available in the city. Once the bags are sent to the sorting centre, they are then sent to a Nespresso recycling partner where capsules undergo a mechanical process that separates the coffee grounds from the aluminum. The aluminum is recycled, and coffee grounds are transformed into a high-quality compost, used on local farms. This is all without incurring additional costs to consumers or municipalities since the full costs of this program are assumed by Nespresso.

"As a leader in the industry, we are excited to offer this new curbside recycling program. Nespresso bringing this Green Bag initiative forward in Grande Prairie highlights their confidence in our collective commitment to sustainability and extended producer responsibility," Vaughn Bend, Chief Executive Officer of Aquatera Utilities Inc.

"When introduced to the Green Bag program earlier this spring, there was no question that Grande Prairie wanted to be part of this innovative solution. Our commitment to sustainability places us as a municipal leader in the province," Jackie Clayton, City of Grande Prairie Mayor.

"Nespresso's commitment to extend producer responsibility (EPR) showcases the importance of industry led change. I applaud both the City of Grande Prairie and Nespresso for this innovative and sustainable program", Whitney Issik, Minister of Environment and Parks.

Nespresso Club members throughout Alberta are also able to recycle their used coffee pods with other recycling programs offered by Nespresso. Depending on their location, they can return the black recycling bag to boutiques and participating retail partners and the red prepaid-postage recycling bag through Canada Post. To find out which recycling solution is available to them, members can enter their postal code at: Nespresso.com/recycle-Nespresso

About Aquatera Utilities Inc

Aquatera is a municipally owned corporation headquartered in the Grande Prairie region and is a leading provider of water, wastewater, and solid waste services throughout Alberta. Aquatera plays an integral role in growing healthy communities while supporting economic development in our service territories.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 140,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification - joining an international movement of 4,900 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 81 countries and has over 13'000 employees. In 2021, it operated a global retail network of 802 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

SOURCE Nestle Nespresso SA

For further information: Katrine Gouron, Corporate Communications & CSR Director, Nespresso Canada, 1 438 998-4077, [email protected]