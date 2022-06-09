Saint-John, NB, June 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Nespresso Canada is pleased to announce the launch of its aluminum capsule recycling program through its Green Bag solution with the Fundy Regional Service Commission, a first for the province.

Six New Brunswick municipalities: Saint John, Rothesay, Quispamsis Grand Bay-Westfield, Hampton, and the Village of St Martins will now have access to this recycling solution through a partnership with the Fundy Regional Service Commission. The rural areas of Simonds, Fairfield, Petersville, Westfield, Browns Flat, Greenwich, Musquash, Kingston, Saint Martins, Nauwigewauk and Darlings Island will also benefit from the solution and help ensure the circularity of Nespresso coffee capsules.

Concrete actions to preserve the environment and restore our ecosystems

"Nespresso is proud to share this news during the Canadian Environment Week and to contribute to the sustainable development goals of municipalities across the country. The introduction of our Green Bag recycling program in New Brunswick is another step towards our objective of rolling out our program across Canada" said Julie Pomerleau, Vice-President of Marketing and CSR at Nespresso Canada.

The Green Bag solution allows citizens of the involved municipalities to place their used aluminum Nespresso capsules in a fully recyclable green bag and then place them in their recycling stream. Once the bags are sorted at the sorting centre, they are then sent to a Nespresso recycling partner where the capsules undergo a mechanical process that separates the coffee grounds from the aluminum. The aluminum is recycled, and coffee grounds are transformed into a high-quality compost, used on local farms. This is all without incurring additional costs to consumers or municipalities since all the costs of this program are assumed by Nespresso.

"We are pleased to be able to work with Nespresso to provide New Brunswickers with a simple, effective and convenient recycling solution. This partnership is consistent with our vision of working collaboratively and in concert with communities to build and maintain stronger, environmentally healthy regions," said Brenda MacCallum, Public Relations and Program Development Officer of the Fundy Regional Service Commission.

