MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Nespresso Canada is proud to announce the start of a new partnership with CTV Your Morning. As the official coffee partner, Nespresso Canada now has the pleasure to accompany Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast as they start their day. The partnership with Bell Media does allow the company to be leveraged in several ways during the program broadcast, such as advertisement with appealing visuals, in-studio product placement and in-show unique integrations.

Nespresso Canada Announces New Partnership with CTV Your Morning (CNW Group/Nestle Nespresso SA)

"Partnering with CTV Your Morning is an important milestone for our brand, considering the show is now a morning ritual for over 2 million Canadians each week. It allows Nespresso Canada to connect and reinforce awareness with the Ontario market notably, which is key. The collaboration constitutes the perfect pairing, reaching Canadians during their morning ritual when they enjoy the great taste and variety of Nespresso coffee," says Frederic Pasquier, Vice President, Marketing, Nespresso Canada.

"Canadians trust CTV YOUR MORNING to deliver the news and information they need to start their day, and we're thrilled to be working with Nespresso Canada as the show's official coffee partner," said Perry MacDonald, Vice-President, Advertising Sales and Partnerships, Bell Media. "This new collaboration allows for Nespresso Canada to position their high-quality coffee offerings to CTV YOUR MORNING's loyal viewership through seamless in-studio placement, exciting contest opportunities, and innovative branded content integrations across linear and digital platforms."

In addition to TV, the partnership extends to other platforms including digital, with social publications on the CTV Your Morning platforms as well as social amplification.

Credits:

Agency: Wavemaker

Advertiser: Nespresso Canada

Client: Frederic Pasquier (Nespresso)

Strategy: Wavemaker & Nespresso

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, digital and out-of-home media, including 35 television stations that are part of the CTV and Noovo networks; 27 specialty channels, including sports leaders TSN and RDS; bilingual TV and streaming service Crave; the iHeartRadio Canada brand encompassing 215 music channels, including 109 radio stations in 58 Canadian markets; and the Astral out-of-home advertising network. Bell Media is also a partner in Pinewood Toronto Studios, Montréal's Grande Studios, Just for Laughs and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca .

About CTV

CTV is Canada's #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies , streaming on demand from CTV.ca and the CTV app. CTV has been Canada's most-watched television network for the past 21 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

About Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 140,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification - joining an international movement of 4,900 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 81 countries and has over 13'000 employees. In 2021, it operated a global retail network of 802 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com .

