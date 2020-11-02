NeoPollard Interactive Named Lottery Supplier of the Year for Second Consecutive Year at the EGR North America Awards

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive ("NPi") is proud to announce that it has been named Lottery Supplier of the Year for the second consecutive year in the eGaming Review ("EGR") North America Awards.

The Lottery Supplier of the Year category celebrates suppliers who have demonstrated outstanding performance and innovation in the delivery of market-leading solutions for lottery operators. Evaluation in this category considered product integration and delivery, product quality, commercial success and innovation in the last 12 months.

NPi was described by the judges as "the most successful iLottery vendor in the U.S. overall, with the largest distribution and a broad range of offerings." The judges also remarked that "[NPi offers] a good platform for lotteries with an established infrastructure and quality metrics around scalability."

Partner to 50% of online lotteries in the U.S. and responsible for 70% of total U.S. iLottery revenues, NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. NPi's iLottery 360° Solution allows NPi to provide a fully turnkey iLottery operation – including sophisticated technology platforms, managed services, and industry-leading game content produced by its in-house Games Studio.

"NPi is honored to receive the distinguished recognition of Lottery Supplier of the Year for the second consecutive year by EGR North America Awards," said Liz Siver, General Manager, NPi. "As we continue to have the privilege to serve the North American market, we strive to be the industry's 'partner of choice' through our full service offering–where lotteries can rely on our iLottery technology, revenue-generating services and top content from our Studio–to generate revenue for the good causes they represent."

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and, is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content, as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited and NeoGames S.à r.l.—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs.

