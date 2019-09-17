NeoPollard Interactive Congratulates Michigan Lottery on Being Shortlisted for Lottery Operator of the Year by 2019 EGR Operator Awards

LANSING, MI, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi") congratulates the Michigan Lottery ("Lottery") on being shortlisted for the Lottery Operator of the Year Award in the 2019 eGaming Review ("EGR") Operator Awards. The Finalist will be announced at a ceremony to be held in London, England on October 24, 2019.

Hailed as "the Oscars of the eGaming sector," the EGR Operator Awards recognize B2C operators for setting the standard in eGaming excellence, for achievements across all verticals, ranging from customer service to social responsibility. The Lottery Operator of the Year category celebrates operators that demonstrate success in the lottery sector, with particular regard for growth and commercial success, innovation and differentiation, quality of product, and branding and marketing.

Since launching its iLottery program in 2014, the Michigan Lottery has been the industry leader in driving business performance and innovation within the iLottery domain. The Lottery achieved $799 million in annual revenue from its iLottery program in FY2018, a remarkable 26% increase from the previous year. The cross-channel marketing that is integral to Lottery's strategic approach to iLottery also has helped boost the growth of its retail instant game sales. The Michigan Lottery's instant game portfolio posted a 12.6% sales increase in FY2018, higher than the U.S. industry average of 7.6%. The successful iLottery program has generated more than $250 million in proceeds since its launch, providing a significant boost to the Michigan Lottery's contributions to the state School Aid Fund.

The Michigan Lottery has embraced its position as a pioneer in the iLottery space, delivering several firsts to the U.S. iLottery industry in the process. These innovations include becoming the first iLottery operator in the U.S. to offer modern payment methods such as the Online Game Card and PayPal, launching retail convergence strategies with products and promotions that deliver an omnichannel experience to excite players and boost retail sales, and identifying unique acquisition channels such as the introduction of an affiliate marketing program. This dedication to innovation and continuous improvement has engaged the Lottery's players via multiple channels and has contributed to the Michigan Lottery's growing success.

"Since teaming up with the Michigan Lottery, our goal has been to empower the Lottery with the technology, services, and games to operate an iLottery program that helps generate revenue in support of public schools," said Liz Siver, General Manager, NPi. "NPi is thrilled that the Michigan Lottery has been recognized for its leadership and commitment to this goal. Our sincerest congratulations go out to the entire team at the Michigan Lottery."

About NeoPollard Interactive

NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive") is jointly owned by two of the world's most trusted and reputable companies in lottery and internet gaming—Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") and NeoGames S.a.r.L. ("NeoGames"). Established in 2014, NeoPollard Interactive combines the marketing expertise and extensive worldwide lottery experience of Pollard Banknote with the proven leadership and technology of NeoGames in launching new online and mobile gaming products and services suited to an ever-evolving marketplace. The company leverages the strengths of each partner company to develop, implement, operate, and maintain innovative online gaming services that enable regulated lottery clients to generate revenues for good causes.

For further information: ABOUT NEOPOLLARD INTERACTIVE, CONTACT: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 204-474-2323, E-mail: doug.pollard@neopollard.com; Moti Malul, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 1-734-353-4275, E-mail: moti.malul@neopollard.com